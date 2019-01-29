Anna Camp will star with Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani in the new movie "The Lovebirds." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 29 (UPI) -- Anna Camp is joining Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani in an upcoming romantic comedy film.

The Hollywood Reporter confirmed the 36-year-old actress will star with Rae, the creator and star of the HBO series Insecure, and Nanjiani, the star of the 2017 movie The Big Sick, in the new film The Lovebirds.

The Lovebirds reunites Nanjiani with Michael Showalter, who directed him in The Big Sick. Showalter will helm the new movie, which begins production at the end of the month.

Rae and Nanjiani star as a couple on the brink of a split, who become involved in a murder mystery. Aaron Abrams, Brendan Gall and Martin Gero wrote the script, with Nanjiani, Rae and Showalter to serve as executive producers.

The Lovebirds is slated to open in theaters March 6, 2020. Camp confirmed news of her casting in a tweet Monday.

"Soooo excited!!!" she wrote.

Camp is known for playing Aubrey Posen in the Pitch Perfect movies. She has also appeared in the series True Blood, Mad Men, The Mindy Project and Good Girls Revolt.