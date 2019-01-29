Jan. 29 (UPI) -- Maroon 5 and Tim McGraw will take the stage during Super Bowl weekend.
Super Bowl LIII will feature performances from Maroon 5, Gladys Knight and Chloe x Halle, with McGraw to headline the official tailgate party Sunday in Atlanta, Ga.
McGraw will perform his single "Thought About You" and other songs during the tailgate party, which will air live on CBS during The Super Bowl Today. Aloe Blacc and Atlanta-based gospel group David Walker & High Praise will also perform ahead of the game.
Knight will kick off Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium with a performance of the national anthem. The "Empress of Soul," who was born in Atlanta, announced the news in a tweet this month.
"Atlanta, I'm coming home! #NFL @SBLIII," she wrote.
Atlanta, I’m coming home! #NFL #SBLIII pic.twitter.com/8rH0O5OAAo— Gladys Knight (@MsGladysKnight) January 17, 2019
Chloe x Halle, meanwhile, will perform "America the Beautiful" at Super Bowl LIII. The R&B duo consists of sisters Chloe Bailey, 20, and Halle Bailey, 18.
The Pepsi Super Bowl LIII Halftime Show will feature the pop rock group Maroon 5, which is fronted by singer and The Voice coach Adam Levine. Rappers Travis Scott and Big Boi are expected to appear alongside the group.
The New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams will face off Sunday in Super Bowl LIII.