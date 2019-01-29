Travis Scott performs during the 35th annual MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on August 20, 2018. Scott will perform alongside Maroon 5 during the Super Bowl halftime show. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Gladys Knight attends the American Music Awards on October 9. Knight will sing the national anthem to start off the Super Bowl. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Tim McGraw (L) and Faith Hill perform on "Today" on November 17, 2017. McGraw will perform during the Super Bowl tailgate party. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Maroon 5 will perform during the Super Bowl LIII halftime show. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 29 (UPI) -- Maroon 5 and Tim McGraw will take the stage during Super Bowl weekend.

Super Bowl LIII will feature performances from Maroon 5, Gladys Knight and Chloe x Halle, with McGraw to headline the official tailgate party Sunday in Atlanta, Ga.

McGraw will perform his single "Thought About You" and other songs during the tailgate party, which will air live on CBS during The Super Bowl Today. Aloe Blacc and Atlanta-based gospel group David Walker & High Praise will also perform ahead of the game.

Knight will kick off Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium with a performance of the national anthem. The "Empress of Soul," who was born in Atlanta, announced the news in a tweet this month.

"Atlanta, I'm coming home! #NFL @SBLIII," she wrote.

Chloe x Halle, meanwhile, will perform "America the Beautiful" at Super Bowl LIII. The R&B duo consists of sisters Chloe Bailey, 20, and Halle Bailey, 18.

The Pepsi Super Bowl LIII Halftime Show will feature the pop rock group Maroon 5, which is fronted by singer and The Voice coach Adam Levine. Rappers Travis Scott and Big Boi are expected to appear alongside the group.

The New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams will face off Sunday in Super Bowl LIII.