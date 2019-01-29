Oprah Winfrey surprises fans with positive Instagram comments

Oprah Winfrey shared video of shocked and happy followers reacting to her nice remarks online. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 29 (UPI) -- Oprah Winfrey surprised some unsuspecting fans by leaving positive comments on their Instagram posts.

The 65-year-old media mogul shared video of shocked and happy followers reacting to her nice remarks during a new episode of her OprahMag.com video series, "Spread the Love."

Oprah Magazine said Winfrey left the comments to promote positivity and reject Internet trolls and other negativity online.

"What would you do if you got a comment from @oprah? Probably cry like @thekalenallen," the publication wrote on Instagram. "In a sea of internet trolls and negativity on social media, the O of O flipped the script and left some nice comments on a few unsuspecting followers."

Oprah Magazine shared a reaction from Kalen Allen, a YouTube star known for his "Kalen Reacts" videos who has appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

"Yo, I'm sorry. I've been crying because you will not believe this. So look, I'm over here minding my own business ... and I get this notification. Guess who it's from? Oprah!" Allen responds through tears in the clip.

Winfrey also left a comment for Rebecca Barto, who jokingly said she would quit her job after receiving Winfrey's compliment about her new dog, and for longtime fan Rachel Monroe and her family.

"We would just like to thank you for sending the message Monday. It made our life! Thank you very much. It was a very, very nice comment," Monroe said in a reaction video.