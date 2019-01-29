Rachel Lindsay has picked a wedding dress designer and other details ahead of her nuptials to Bryan Abasolo. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 29 (UPI) -- Former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay is sharing her wedding plans with fans.

The 33-year-old television personality has picked a wedding dress designer and other details ahead of her nuptials to fiancé Bryan Abasolo.

Lindsay spoke with Entertainment Tonight Monday at the Los Angeles premiere of What Men Want, where she confirmed she's set a wedding date.

"I just announced on Instagram literally today that it is summer 2019 that we are getting married, the latter part of summer. I haven't announced the official date yet," the star said.

"It will be a destination wedding in a warmer location, closer to Columbia, where Bryan's from, but it's not in Columbia," she added.

Lindsay said their guest list has grown from 50 people to 150. She recently hired Michael Russo as her wedding planner, and has chosen Randi Rahm, who designed Bachelorette alum Ashley Hebert's wedding dress, to design her gown.

"She did the dress that I met the guys in the first night [and] she designed the dress that Bryan proposed to me in, so it only makes sense that that's who I go with to design my wedding dress," the television personality said.

Lindsay posted a photo with Russo Monday on Instagram.

"O-M-G it's happening! Wedding planner [check]. Thank you @mikierusso for making me a bride! I'm beyond excited. I cant wait to take you all along this journey and share details with you. Countdown to making RnB official #summer2019 #rnb #bridetobe," she wrote.

Lindsay met and got engaged to Abasolo during The Bachelorette Season 13. She said in an Instagram post in August 2017 that her engagement was "a dream come true."