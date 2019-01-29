Jeannie Mai confirmed she's seeing Young Jeezy, but said they don't label their relationship status. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 29 (UPI) -- Jeannie Mai says rumored boyfriend Young Jeezy is a "very special" person in her life.

The 40-year-old television personality confirmed she's seeing the rapper during Monday's episode of The Real, but said they don't label their relationship status.

"Jeezy and I hang out," Mai told her co-hosts. "He's very special to me, so we don't really have a label to define what it is we're doing. We're just having a good time together."

"Real fam, you know I always keep it a little too real at this table. I promise you that when there is that one special boo, you will be the first to know from me," she promised.

Mai and Young Jeezy were linked last week after Mai's friend Malika Haqq posted a photo with Mai and Young Jeezy, couple Lori Harvey and Trey Songz, and her boyfriend, O.T. Genasis.

"3's Company," Haqq captioned the picture on Twitter.

Mai told her co-hosts she's been "multi-dating" following her split from husband Freddy Harteis. The pair called it quits in October 2017 after 10 years of marriage.

"Knowing what I know now about who I married, I wouldn't have married him," Mai said of Harteis on The Real in October 2018.

"It's just so weird because the one thing that he would always say back then is like, 'You really, truly, don't know a person until they don't get what they want.' But I never thought he would be the one to prove that to me," she told her co-hosts.