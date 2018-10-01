Rebel Wilson teases 'Pitch Perfect 4' as cast members reunite

Rebel Wilson has teased on social media that a fourth "Pitch Perfect" film is in the works alongside Anna Camp and Brittany Snow. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 1 (UPI) -- Rebel Wilson and other cast members of Pitch Perfect have seemingly teased on Twitter that a fourth installment in the musical comedy series is in the works.

Wilson posted on Sunday a reunion selfie featuring herself and Pitch Perfect stars Anna Camp, Brittany Snow and Chrissie Fit each holding up four fingers.

Wilson captioned the photo with four heart emojis. Pitch Perfect 3, the last entry in the series, arrived in theaters in December 2017.

Anna Kendrick, Hana Mae Lee, Alexis Knapp, Ester Dean, Kelley Jakle, Shelley Regner, John Michael Higgins and Elizabeth Banks have also starred throughout the series about an all-female a cappella group.

Snow, during a recent interview with Extra, said that she thinks the cast would be open to doing a fourth film.

"I think all of us would be game for it," she said. "We have the best time filming those movies. We made some of our best friends during that franchise... part of us knows that chapter might be closed and is okay with that, but we are still incredibly close and we will probably make them - if they want us to - until the end of time."