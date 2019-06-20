Adam DeVine is open to 'Pitch Perfect 4,' return to 'Modern Family'

June 20 (UPI) -- Adam DeVine is open to Pitch Perfect 4 and returning to the ABC series Modern Family.

The 35-year-old actor fielded questions about the potential sequel and reprising Andy Bailey in the 11th and final season of Modern Family during Wednesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live.

DeVine played Bumper Allen in Pitch Perfect (2012) and Pitch Perfect 2 (2015). He jokingly said Pitch Perfect 4 is "happening" before pitching an idea for the sequel.

"I could see like a Pitch Perfect wedding or something fun, if it makes sense. But I don't know. I kind of think it's done," the star said.

DeVine had a recurring role as Andy in Modern Family Seasons 5-7 and last appeared as a guest star in Season 9. The show, which co-stars Sarah Hyland, Ariel Winter, Sofia Vergara and Ed O'Neill, was renewed for a final season in February.

"I don't know. We'll see. I love doing the show," DeVine said. "It was kind of a whole scheduling mishap for the last few seasons, but I would like to go back. I'm not opposed to going back to that show."

Pitch Perfect star Rebel Wilson had hinted at a fourth installment during an interview with Vanity Fair in October.

"There's some things in the works. I'm sure Universal is going to hate me for saying this," the actress said.

"All us Bellas love each other," she added of Anna Kendrick, Brittany Sonw, Anna Camp and her other co-stars. "We just want to work with each other. The girls are just awesome."

DeVine recently starred with Wilson in the movie Isn't It Romantic. He will next star in the Disney movie Magic Camp with Jeffrey Tambor and Gillian Jacobs.