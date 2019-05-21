Annie Potts attends the Los Angeles premiere of "Ghostbusters" on July 9, 2016. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Tom Hanks (L) and Rita Wilson attend the National Board of Review awards gala on January 9, 2018. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 21 (UPI) -- Toy Story 4 is giving fans a first glimpse of Keanu Reeves' character.

The Pixar and Walt Disney film released a new trailer Tuesday featuring the 54-year-old actor as the voice of Duke Caboom.

Woody (Tom Hanks) and Bo Peep (Annie Potts) meet Duke, a stuntman motorcyclist toy, during their quest to retrieve Forky (Tony Hale). Duke later makes a risky jump with Woody on the back of his bike.

Toy Story 4 is directed by Josh Cooley and also features the voices of Tim Allen, Joan Cusack, Michael Keaton, Laurie Metcalf, Keegan-Michael Key, Jordan Peele and Christina Hendricks. The film released a trailer in April showing Woody's encounter with a dangerous cat.

The original Toy Story opened in theaters in 1995 and was followed by Toy Story 2 (1999) and Toy Story 3 (2010). Toy Story 4 opens in theaters June 21.

Reeves most recently starred in John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum. Lionsgate confirmed John Wick: Chapter 4 and a release date, May 2021, for the sequel Monday.