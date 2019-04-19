Old friends, new faces, and the adventure of a lifetime. #ToyStory4 pic.twitter.com/taswCy2oiG

April 19 (UPI) -- Woody and Buzz Lightyear must decide how to handle a toy destroying cat in a new teaser for Toy Story 4.

The clip, released on Twitter Thursday, features Woody (Tom Hanks) and Buzz (Tim Allen) ending up at a carnival after going on a road trip.

Woody, at the carnival, is reunited with the long lost Bo Peep who was missing in action from 2010's Toy Story 3. Buzz, meanwhile, becomes trapped alongside new characters Ducky and Bunny who are voiced by Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele, respectively.

The group is together when they encounter a cat who has just ripped apart a stuffed animal.

"Is that how we look on the inside?" Bunny asks in horror.

"There's so much fluff," Ducky replies.

Toy Story 4, from director Josh Cooley, is set to arrive in theaters on June 21. The sequel will also feature a new character named Forky (Tony Hale), a utensil who faces an identity crisis when he is given googly eyes and pipe cleaners to become his own unique toy.