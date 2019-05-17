Keanu Reeves attends his hand and footprint ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theatre on May 14. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sandra Bullock attends the New York premiere of "Bird Box" on December 17. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Keanu Reeves had nothing but praise for Sandra Bullock after the actress shared her past crush on him. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 17 (UPI) -- Keanu Reeves says he had a crush on Speed co-star Sandra Bullock.

The 54-year-old actor had nothing but praise for Bullock during Friday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show after Bullock shared her past crush on Reeves on the show in December.

Reeves told host Ellen DeGeneres he wasn't aware of Bullock's crush while filming the 1994 movie. He said he also had feelings for Bullock on set.

"She obviously didn't know I had a crush on her, either," Reeves said. "We were working."

"It was nice to go to work. I mean, she's such a wonderful person and a wonderful actress," he added.

Bullock recalled her crush on Reeves during the Dec. 20 episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

"I think of how sweet Keanu Reeves was and how handsome he was," the actress said of filming.

"It was hard for me to like, really be serious," she added. "Like, he would look at me and I'd be like [giggling]. And I'd have to try, you know, [to be serious]."

Reeves jokingly proposed a Speed sequel with Bullock in an interview with The Big Ticket podcast this week. Reeves and Bullock played Jack Traven and Annie Porter in the movie.

"We'll be 65!" Reeves said. "I'm driving [or] Annie's driving because I don't remember where I am."

Reeves stars in the new movie John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum, which opened in theaters Friday. Bullock last appeared in the Netflix film Bird Box.