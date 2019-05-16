May 16 (UPI) -- The world's deadliest assassin John Wick has invaded Fortnite in a new crossover event for the online multiplayer shooter.

Players can purchase in Fortnite a John Wick costume to appear as the film character -- portrayed by Keanu Reeves -- and take part in a limited time mode titled Wick's Bounty.

"Stay alive and collect gold tokens by eliminating other bounty hunters. The first one to fulfill the order wins, but be careful how far ahead you get, as you will become a target for everyone else," Fortnite developer Epic Games said about the mode on Thursday.

Epic Games released a cinematic trailer of John Wick confronting Fortnite's The Reaper who fans would often compare to John Wick.

The crossover comes as Reeves' John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum, is set to arrive in theaters on Friday.

Lionsgate and publisher Good Shepherd Entertainment recently announced that a John Wick video game is in development for consoles and PC.

Fortnite recently hosted an Avengers-themed crossover event that featured Thanos and allowed players to use weapons such as Captain America's shield and Thor's hammer.