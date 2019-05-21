Keanu Reeves (L) and Chad Stahelski attend the Tokyo premiere of "John Wick: Chapter 2" on June 13, 2017. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Left to right, Lance Reddick, Laurence Fishburne, Halle Berry, Keanu Reeves, Chad Stahelski, Ian McShane, Asia Kate Dillon and Mark Dacascos attend Reeves' hand and footprint ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theatre on May 14. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Keanu Reeves plays the titular character in the "John Wick" movies. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 21 (UPI) -- John Wick 4 is officially a go.

Entertainment Weekly confirmed Monday John Wick: Chapter 4 will open in theaters May 21, 2021.

Variety said Lionsgate announced the news in a text message to fans reading, "You have served. You will be of service. John Wick: Chapter 4 is coming - May 21, 2021."

The news follows the release of John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum, which opened in theaters Friday. The movie topped the North American box office over the weekend, earning $57 million in receipts.

The John Wick films star Keanu Reeves as the titular assassin. The first movie opened in October 2014 and was followed by John Wick: Chapter 2 in February 2017.

Reeves said in the May issue of GQ he will continue to star in John Wick films as long as there is a demand.

As far as my legs can take me," the actor said. "As far as the audience wants to go."

Chad Stahelski, who directed all three movies, shared similar sentiments in an interview with Entertainment Weekly in May.

"I enjoy making these movies because there's no limit," Stahelski said. "We create our own mythology, and we have a studio [Lionsgate] that both stays out of our way and supports us on the wacky decisions."

"If people go see the movie, and it makes money, and they came back to us, Keanu and I have ideas for days," he added. "It's a fun world. I could live here for the rest of my career. If people like it and want to watch more, I could think of way worse ways to spend your career."