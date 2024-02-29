Bar power: 10 actors who started liquor brands

1 of 9 | Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have each launched their own liquor lines over the last five years -- Betty Booze and Aviation Liquor, respectively. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 29 (UPI) -- It's been about 10 years since George Clooney and Randy Gerber created popular tequila brand Casa Migos, setting off a wave of celebrity liquor lines. In 2017, Clooney and Gerber sold their stake in Casa Migos, netting more than $700 million. But now, some of the biggest stars are dipping into the alcohol business, looking for a way to diversify. Advertisement

Blake Lively -- Betty Booze

Blake Lively started Betty Buzz in 2021, offering a variety of mixers and non-alcoholic sparkling sodas. In summer 2023, the Gossip Girl and A Simple Favor star launched Betty Booze, which is made with sparkling water, premium tequila and real juice. Lively started the business because she thought what people drink "should be held to the same standards to the food they eat." The line uses clean ingredients.

Ryan Reynolds -- Aviation Gin

Ryan Reynolds has invested heavily in other industries, including U.K. soccer club Wrexham AFC with actor Rob McElhenney. In 2018, Reynolds joined with American gin makers at the Portland-based House Spirits Distillery, quickly ramping up the company's profile so much that it sold for $610 million in 2020. Since then, the Deadpool star has maintained his role as spokesman for the company and helped open the Aviation American Gin Distillery Portland, Ore., which hosts an escape room based on Reynold's office.

Kate Hudson -- King Street Vodka

Launched in 2019, Kate Hudson's King Street Vodka was named after Hudson's time spent living in New York. Hudson worked with David Kanbar -- who co-created Skinnygirl and Bulldog Gin with Bethenny Frankel -- to produce the gluten-free, non-GMO vodka. It's made with alkaline water and distilled seven times for purity. The How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star posted about the inspiration to create the line on Instagram. She said she had a cocktail party and started to whip up drinks. "I wondered, 'Are any of these vodkas founded by women?' I did some research. They weren't. So, I decided to make my own just the way I like it."

Emma Watson -- Renais Gin

In April 2023, Emma Watson joined with brother Alex to introduce Renais Gin, which the pair touted on Instagram as a carbon-neutral product "lovingly made from upcycled wine grapes." Watson said the new gin is "an ode to the sun-kissed vineyards of Chablis, where my family has been making wine these past 30 years." The Harry Potter star told Forbes that Renais crafts its gin using grape skins salvaged from the winemaking process at their father's vineyard, Domaine Watson. Then, the product is enriched with pressed Grand Cru grapes and natural botanicals.

Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul -- Dos Hombres Mezcal

Breaking Bad co-stars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul launched their Dos Hombres Mezcal in 2019, enlisting the help of maestro mezcalero Gregorio Velasco in a small village in Oaxaca, Mexico. The actors discussed Dos Hombres in San Diego Magazine. Paul said, "What's so great about Mezcal is that every batch is going to be its own thing. Slightly unique. Same recipe, same process, from the same artist, but it's always going to be slightly different. It's all by hand, it's artisanal, so there's no modern machinery being used to make it. It's not mass produced. There's a lot of labor and care going into every batch, every bottle."

Cameron Diaz-- Avaline Wine

Launched by Cameron Diaz as a "clean" alternative to traditional wines, Avaline uses organic grapes and has no additives like sugars and colors. Diaz, who starred in hits like The Mask, The Holiday and There's Something About Mary, founded the brand along with partner Katherine Power in 2020 after realizing that most wine bottles don't provide ingredient labels. The brand also offers a subscription service for those looking to try new wines.

Matthew McConaughey -- Pantalones Organic Tequila

The Wedding Planner, True Detective and Dallas Buyers Club star Matthew McConaughey jumped into the liquor business with Wild Turkey, taking on the role of creative director with the company in 2018. He soon launched his own offshoot, Longbranch. When that partnership ended in 2023, he started a new brand, Pantalones Organic Tequila, with his wife, model Camila Alves. The tequila is made at the Tequilera Tap in Amatitan, Jalisco, and uses Blue Weber agave.

Woody Harrelson -- Holistic Spirits

Fellow True Detective alum Woody Harrelson jumped into the liquor business with health and wellness entrepreneur Amy Holmwood, creating Holistic Spirits in 2023. The brand launched with botanical-flavored vodka and gin, featuring botanicals like juniper berries, coriander seed, hyssop, lemon peel, lime peel, angelica root and orris root. Harrelson, who is a long-time vegan, said products of the Holistic Spirits Co. contain zero sugar, artificial flavors or colors, and no GMOs.

Walton Goggins -- Mulholland Distilling

In 2013, cinematographer Matt Alper approached his friend, actor Walt Goggins, with a business plan to start Mulholland Distilling in Los Angeles. Since its debut in 2016, the brand has grown to include several spirits. Goggins, who won an Emmy for his work on Justified, is working on the new Fallout series for Prime Video.

Sam Heughan -- The Sassenach

Best known for his role as Jamie Fraseron the series, Outlander, and his travel series Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham, Sam Heugan became involved in the whiskey business in 2020. Since then, The Sassenach has won several awards for its products. In addition to creating a signature whiskey blend, Heughan took an active role in designing the logo, cork selection, and travel and temperature experiments.