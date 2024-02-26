Trending
Feb. 26, 2024 / 9:41 AM

Celebrity couples attend Film Independent Spirit Awards, SAG Awards

By Annie Martin
Ben Platt (R) and Noah Galvin attend the Film Independent Spirit Awards on Sunday. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
1 of 7 | Ben Platt (R) and Noah Galvin attend the Film Independent Spirit Awards on Sunday. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 26 (UPI) -- Celebrity couples attended the Film Independent Spirit Awards and the Screen Actors Guild Awards over the weekend.

Ben Platt and Noah Galvin, Sterling K. Brown and Ryan Michelle Bathe, Theo Rossi and Meghan McDermott, and other couples stepped out Sunday at the Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica, Calif.

Platt and Galvin, who got engaged in 2022, were nominated for Best First Screenplay at the Spirit Awards for their film Theater Camp. Galvin was also nominated for Best Supporting Performance for the film.

Brown, who married Bathe in 2007, was nominated for Best Supporting Performance for his role in American Fiction.

Past Lives, The Holdovers, American Fiction, The Last of Us and Beef were among the big winners of the night.

On Saturday, Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola, Billy Crudup and Naomi Watts, Jodie Foster and Alexandra Hedison, Kieran Culkin and Jazz Charton, and other couples attended the SAG Awards in Los Angeles.

Hamm, who married Osceola in June 2023, was nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Miniseries or Television Movie for his role in Fargo Season 5 and Oustanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series for The Morning Show Season 3.

Culkin, who married Charton in 2013, was nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series for Succession and won Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series for Succession alongside his castmates.

Succession, Oppenheimer, The Bear and Beef were among the big winners of the night.

Jeffrey Wright, Ali Wong arrive for Film Independent Spirit Awards

Jeffrey Wright arrives for the 2024 Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., on February 25, 2024. Wright won Best Lead Performance for "American Fiction." Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

