1 of 5 | Pedro Pascal appears backstage after winning the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series award for 'The Last of Us' during the 30th annual SAG Awards at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 25 (UPI) -- The Last of Us star Pedro Pascal seemed genuinely surprised when he won the Best Actor in a TV Drama Series Screen Actors Guild Award Saturday over Succession star Kieran Culkin, who had previously bested Pascal in several other competitions this season. "This is wrong for a number of reasons. I'm a little drunk. I thought I could get drunk. And thank you, HBO. Jeez Louise. I'm making a fool of myself, but thank you so much for this," Pascal said. Advertisement

"I've been in the union since 1999 so this is incredible, a [expletive] honor," he added. "To the nominees, all of you, I can't remember any of your names right now. But to Craig Mazin, Neil Druckmann, to Casey at HBO, it's very appropriate you've given me a job because I grew up watching your network. I have no other skills. I have no other interests. So the least you could do is give me a job. Franklin and Sue, my family, you're with me tonight. I'm going to have a panic attack and I'm going to leave."

Culkin did not go away empty-handed, however.

He and his Succession co-stars won the Best Cast in a TV Drama Series prize.

Culkin previously beat Pascal in the Best Actor category at the Critics' Choice Awards, Golden Globe Awards and Emmy Awards.