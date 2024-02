1 of 4 | Da'Vine Joy Randolph appears backstage after winning the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role award for "The Holdovers" during the SAG Awards in Los Angeles on Saturday. The following day, she won an Independent Spirit Award for the performance. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 25 (UPI) -- Da'Vine Joy Randolph and Nick Offerman were among the early winners at the Independent Spirit Awards gala in Santa Monica, Calif., on Sunday. Randolph earned the honor for Best Supporting Performance in a Film for The Holdovers and Offerman scored the statuette for Best Supporting Performance in a New Scripted Series for The Last of Us. Advertisement

Offerman's castmate, Keivonn Montreal Woodard, picked up the prize for Best Breakthrough Performance in a New Scripted Series, while Ali Wong accepted the Best Lead Performance in a New Scripted Series trophy for her work in Beef.

American Fiction won for Best Screenplay, May December earned the Best First Screenplay accolade, Four Daughters was voted Best Documentary and Anatomy of a Fall was named Best International Film.

Actress and comedian Aidy Bryant is hosting the event.

Presenters expected to hand out awards include Joel Kim Booster, Adam Brody, Danielle Brooks, Sterling K. Brown, Quinta Brunson, Emma Corrin, Colman Domingo, Hannah Einbinder, Jim Gaffigan, Ronald Gladden and Stephanie Hsu.

Advertisement

Also confirmed to take part in the event are Anna Kendrick, Jude Law, Greta Lee, Zoe Lister-Jones, Trace Lysette, James Marsden, Thomasin McKenzie, Natalie Morales, Rashida "Sheedz" Olayiwola, Emma Roberts, Andrew Scott, Milo Ventimiglia, Jessica Williams and Jimmy O. Yang.