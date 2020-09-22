Sept. 22 (UPI) -- The Chicks say music producer Jack Antonoff brought a new "energy" to their album Gaslighter.

The country music trio, consisting of Natalie Maines, Emily Strayer and Martie Maguire, discussed collaborating with Antonoff during Monday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Maines said she first connected with Antonoff at Howard Stern's birthday party. She, Strayer and Maguire met with several producers before choosing Antonoff to produce Gaslighter.

"By the fourth meeting, our meeting was with Jack, and I told Martie and Emily, 'You guys are going to love him,'" Maines said.

Antonoff is known for his work with pop artists, including Taylor Swift, Lorde and Lana Del Rey. Strayer said they instantly loved Antonoff, despite differing from his usual music style.

"He was like a little brother," Strayer said. "Like, just this energy that you realize that you need after 14 years. We needed some of that energy."

"He also plays everything under the sun. To have a musician in the studio like that, and be able to try new things?" she added.

"Because we're coming from a place of we don't know what we want to do right now, it's been so long. We want to be us, but we also want to be us," she explained. "He was the perfect person to explore with."

The Chicks released Gaslighter in July. The album features the singles "Gaslighter," "Julianna Calm Down," "March March" and "Sleep at Night."

Gaslighter is the group's first album as The Chicks after changing their name from The Dixie Chicks in June. On Watch What Happens Live in July, The Chicks addressed Lady A's lawsuit over its own name change.