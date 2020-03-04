March 4 (UPI) -- Country music group Dixie Chicks is back with new music.

The trio, composed of Natalie Maines, Emily Robison and Martie Maguire, announced the new album Gaslighter and released a music video for the title track Wednesday.

Gaslighter is the Dixie Chicks' first new album in 14 years, and is slated for release May 1. The group last released the album Taking the Long Way in 2006 and the single "The Neighbor" in 2007.

The "Gaslighter" video features the Dixie Chicks and footage of women from throughout the decades. The video celebrates the strength of women and promotes women's empowerment.

"Gaslighter, big timer / Repeating all of the mistakes / Of your father / Gaslighter, you broke me / You're sorry / But where's my apology?" the group sings.

The Dixie Chicks discussed "Gaslighter" in an interview Wednesday with Zane Lowe of Beats 1. The song was co-written and produced with Jack Antonoff.

"He blew us away," Robison said of Antonoff.

The Dixie Chicks have largely been on hiatus since 2008.

"Our nine kids, collectively, are why we paused for so long," Maguire said.