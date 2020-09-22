Sept. 22 (UPI) -- Jessica More says Robert Westergaard's ex-girlfriend sent her a "warning" about Westergaard when they first started dating.

The Below Deck Mediterranean star said on Monday's episode of Watch What Happens Live that she ended up dishing and "comparing notes" with Westergaard's ex during her own relationship with Westergaard.

Advertisement

"We've chatted a few times. She actually reached out to me while we were still together, and then we've chatted and she reaches out to me every now and then," More said.

More said she learned that Westergaard's ex had a similar experience with Westergaard while dating him.

"She initially contacted me ... her message was like a warning," More said. "At the time, him and I were still together so I dismissed the whole warning. Once things progressed and things happened, I reached out to her to try to make sense of some things."

"Then that whole awkward, weird relationship-friendship happened, I guess, and we just dished back and forth about comparing notes that happened to be identical to the same storyline," she added.

More and Westergaard developed a romance during Below Deck Med Season 5 but have since split. More discussed the breakup on WWHL in July, saying she and Westergaard disagreed about wanting a committed relationship.

"I was very clear with not wanting to date anybody that was in a relationship and not wanting to start anything, because I said I wanted a serious relationship and that I wasn't just casually dating anymore," More said.

On WWHL last week, Westergaard confirmed he is single but said he is still in love with More. He also denied flirting with their Below Deck Med co-star Aesha Scott during Season 5.

More said Monday that she didn't click with Scott because of Scott's tendency to have "sexual conversations," including with Westergaard.

"Even when [Rob] and I weren't together, she would have sexual conversations all the time," More said. "So I kind of lacked a little bit of respect for her, because I feel it's inappropriate. So that's why I'm pretty standoffish."