July 22 (UPI) -- The Chicks says Lady A's lawsuit over the name "Lady A" goes against the point of the band changing its name.

The Chicks, formerly known as The Dixie Chicks, weighed in on Lady A's lawsuit during Tuesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live.

Lady A, formerly known as Lady Antebellum, changed its name in June due to the the word antebellum's association with the pre-Civil War South. The change came in the wake of George Floyd's death and national conversations about racial injustice.

Earlier this month, Lady A sued Black blues singer Anita White, who has performed as "Lady A" for more than 20 years. The band Lady A cites a trademark for the name that they've had since 2011.

On WWHL, The Chicks' Natalie Maines said she wasn't aware of the trademark.

"I think it's very awkward and uncomfortable to have this whole lawsuit. It's kind of going against the point of changing their name. Unfortunate," she said.

When asked what they would say to someone who disagrees with The Chicks' own name change, Martie Maguire said, "We don't really care."

The Chicks announced its name change in June. The country music trio explained the change on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert last week.

"Well, just because of everything that's going on in the world," Maines said. "It was about time. We had wanted to change it for a long time, actually."

On WWHL, The Chicks also discussed their 2016 performance with Beyoncé at the CMA Awards.

"It was awesome," Maines said. "It was the greatest single professional week of my life."

"She's another level," she added of Beyoncé.

