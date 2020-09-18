Sept. 18 (UPI) -- Janelle Monae stars in new social thriller Antebellum, Jimmy Kimmel hosts the 72nd annual Emmy Awards and Sarah Paulson plays Nurse Ratched this weekend.

In addition, Ewan McGregor takes a motorcycle trip in Long Way Up, PEN15 returns for Season 2 and Nintendo releases a collection of classic Mario video games.

Advertisement

Here's a rundown of some of the films, TV shows and video games that will be released this weekend.

Films

'Antebellum' -- VOD

Janelle Monae stars as successful author Veronica who is captured and sent back in time to the American south before the Civil War in Antebellum, which comes to video-on-demand services on Friday. Veronica is enslaved and fights to return home in the horror film from writer and directors Gerard Bush and Christopher Renz.

TV

'Ratched' -- Netflix

Sarah Paulson takes on the role of Nurse Mildred Ratched in Ratched, a prequel series to One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest that is coming to Netflix on Friday. Cynthia Nixon, Judy Davis, Sharon Stone, Jon Jon Briones, Finn Wittrock and Charlie Carver also star in the show, from executive producer Ryan Murphy.

'Becoming' -- Disney+

Adam Devine , Julianne Hough, Nick Kroll and Nick Cannon are among the 10 celebrities who are featured in the Disney+ original docu-series, which premieres Friday. The series shows the personal stories and struggles behind the success of the stars.

'PEN15' Season 2 -- Hulu

Hulu comedy PEN15 is back for Season 2 Friday. Stars Anna Konkle and Maya Erskine, both 33, return to portray teenagers in the year 2000 who had hoped seventh grade who bring them boyfriends and popularity.

'Long Way Up' -- Apple TV+

Ewan McGregor's motorcycle series, titled Long Way Up, premieres Friday on Apple TV+. McGregor and TV presenter Charley Boorman travel 13,000 miles over 100 days using electric, Harley-Davidson LiveWires motorcycles.

'Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous' -- Netflix

Jurassic World gets animated in new family series Camp Cretaceous, which hits Netflix on Friday. Six teenagers must band together after dinosaurs escape on Isla Nublar. The show is set during the events of 2015's Jurassic World film.

'The Emmy Awards' -- ABC

The Television Academy presents the 72nd annual Emmy Awards virtually on Sunday at 8 p.m. EDT. Jimmy Kimmel is serving as host of the ceremony, which honors excellence in television. HBO's Watchmen leads the pack with 26 nominations followed by Amazon's The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel with 20.

Games

'Super Mario 3D All-Stars' -- Nintendo Switch

Nintendo is celebrating the 35th anniversary of Super Mario Bros. with Super Mario 3D All-Stars, coming to the Switch on Friday. The collection includes 1996's Mario 64, 2002's Super Mario Sunshine and 2007's Super Mario Galaxy.

'WWE 2K Battlegrounds' -- PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC

Current and former WWE superstars battle it out in this arcade-style fighting game that is coming to the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC on Friday. Roman Reigns, Bayley, The Fiend Bray Wyatt, Sasha Banks, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and more are available to play.