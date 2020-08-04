Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of its new series Ratched.

The streaming service shared a first trailer for the drama Tuesday featuring Sarah Paulson as Nurse Mildred Ratched.

Ratched is created by Evan Romansky and executive produced by American Horror Story creator Ryan Murphy. The series is based on Ken Kesey's novel One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest, previously adapted as a 1975 film starring Louise Fletcher as Ratched.

Ratched is a prequel to One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest that provides an origin story for Ratched, the iconic villain who has Jack Nicholson's character lobotomized in the film adaptation.

The Ratched trailer shows Ratched (Paulson) arrive at a psychiatric hospital after serving in World War II. She attempts to "show mercy" to the patients by developing her own type of nursing.

"I know how you feel right now. Told that you're mad, when that's what's driving you mad," Ratched says.

Netflix also released a poster for the series featuring Paulson as Ratched. The company previously shared first look photos for the show.

Ratched co-stars Cynthia Nixon, Judy Davis, Sharon Stone, Jon Jon Briones, Finn Wittrock and Charlie Carver. The series premieres Sept. 18.