July 29 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of its new series about Nurse Ratched.

The streaming service shared a poster and first look photos Wednesday for Ratched, a prequel series to One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest.

Ratched first appeared in Ken Kesey's novel One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest, which was adapted into a 1975 film of the same name. Louise Fletcher played Ratched in the film, while Sarah Paulson portrays the character in the Netflix series.

Ratched is created by Evan Romansky and executive produced by Ryan Murphy and Michael Douglas. The series gives an origin story for Nurse Mildred Ratched, the iconic villain who has Jack Nicholson's character lobotomized in the One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest film.

"Ratched invites you to meet the woman before the monster," Netflix tweeted alongside the photos Wednesday.

Jon Jon Briones co-stars as Dr. Richard Hanover, with Finn Wittrock as Edmund Tolleson, Charlie Carver as Huck, Judy Davis as Nurse Betsy Bucket, Cynthia Nixon as Gwendolyn Briggs, Corey Stoll as Charles Wainright and Sharon Stone as Lenore Osgood.

Murphy said in an interview with Vanity Fair that Ratched attempts "to create an emotional character from a reputation that's very cold." Paulson said she "identified very deeply" with Ratched's "loneliness."

"I think ultimately at the end of the day, that is sort of what drives Mildred," Paulson said. "A pursuit of survival and of finding some sense of home."

Ratched premieres Sept. 18 on Netflix.