July 30 (UPI) -- This year's Emmy Awards ceremony will be a virtual event due to the coronavirus pandemic, host Jimmy Kimmel and the broadcast's producers wrote in a letter to nominees.

"As you've probably guessed, we're not going to be asking you to come to the Microsoft Theatre in downtown LA on Sept. 20," the letter said. "This year, it's still going to be TV industry's biggest night out... but we'll come to you!"

Advertisement

It added: "We are assembling a top-notch team of technicians, producers and writers to work closely with Jimmy Kimmel and with you and your team, to make sure that we can film with you (and loved ones or whomever else you choose to be with) at your home, or another location of your choice. We're going to make you look fabulous -- we're exploring the cutting edge of technology to allow to use good cameras and lighting and look forward to working with you to produce your unique 'on screen' moments."

ABC, which is broadcasting the show honoring excellence in television, also issued a statement about the unusual arrangements.

"As ABC and the Television Academy continue to formulate plans for the Emmys telecast, producers have taken the proactive step of reaching out to some nominees now to inform them of our intent to deliver a live show that is both celebratory and safe," the network said. "We look forward to sharing information with you in the weeks ahead, as we solidify our plans for TV's biggest night."

For months, the pandemic has forced the shutdown of most film and TV productions, as well as the cancellation of many live performances and events in North America.

Emmy nominations were announced on Tuesday.

HBO's Watchmen led the pack with 26 nods. Amazon's The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel came in second with 20 nominations. Netflix's Ozark and HBO's Succession both earned 18 nods.