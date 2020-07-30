Matthew McConaughey arrives at the Toronto International Film Festival premiere of "Sing" in 2016. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

July 30 (UPI) -- Oscar-winning actor Matthew McConaughey has announced his book, Greenlights, is to be published on Oct. 20.

The Dallas Buyers Club and True Detective star tweeted out a video Wednesday, explaining that the book was based on journals he has kept for years.

In the diaries, the 50-year-old actor recorded "anything that turned me on, turned me off, made me laugh, made me cry, made me question or kept me up at night."

McConaughey said he started digging through the journals and compiled what he thought would be useful or inspiring to readers.

"This is my sights and seens, my nices and means, successes and failures, stories, people, places, poems, prayers, prescribes and a whole lot of bumper stickers," he said in the video.

The book is now available for pre-order.