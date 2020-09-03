Sept. 3 (UPI) -- Nintendo announced on Thursday a number of new and returning Super Mario Bros. games to celebrate the 35th anniversary of the franchise.

Super Mario 3D All-Stars is coming to the Nintendo Switch on Sept. 18. The collection will include 1996's Super Mario 64, 2002's Super Mario Sunshine and 2007's Super Mario Galaxy.

Super Mario 3D All-Stars will only be on sale until March 31, 2021. All of the classic titles will have higher resolutions and the ability to browse the soundtracks for all three games.

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury, is an updated version of 2013's Super Mario 3D World that will be released for the Switch on Feb. 12. The new version will feature online cooperative play and additional content that will be announced at a later date.

Super Mario Bros. 35 adds a battle royale twist to the original Super Mario Bros. game from 1985. Thirty five players will navigate through the title at the same time with defeated enemies being sent to other players to deal with. The last player standing is declared the winner.

Super Mario Bros. 35 will be available for free for Nintendo Switch Online members from Oct. 1 to March 31, 2021.

Nintendo Switch Online members will also receive Super Mario All-Stars, the original Mario collection title from 1993. The compilation includes Super Mario Bros., Super Mario Bros.: The Lost Levels, Super Mario Bros. 2 and Super Mario Bros. 3, all in 16-bit graphics.

Super Mario All-Stars will be available through the Super NES app exclusive to Nintendo Switch Online members, starting today.

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit brings the racing series into the living room using physical karts. The Switch is used to control the karts as they drive through custom courses you make in the real world. Gameplay will still happen on-screen as players try to use items against their opponents.

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit will be released in Mario and Luigi sets on Oct. 16.

Nintendo is also releasing Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros., a handheld console that can play the original Super Mario Bros., Super Mario Bros.: The Lost Levels and other minigames. The handheld system will be released on Nov. 13.