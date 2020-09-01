Sept. 1 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new series Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous.

The streaming service shared an official trailer for the animated series Tuesday.

The preview shows teen campers Darius (Paul-Mikél Williams), Brooklynn (Jenna Ortega), Kenji (Ryan Potter), Sammy (Raini Rodriguez), Ben (Sean Giambrone) and Yaz (Kausar Mohammed) band together after dinosaurs escape on Isla Nublar.

Camp Cretaceous is set during the events of Jurassic World, a 2015 live-action movie starring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard.

"A thrilling adventure awaits as six campers uncover the wonders and secrets of Isla Nublar. Discover the other side of the island in Jurassic world: Camp Cretaceous," the Jurassic World official Twitter account wrote.

The Jurassic World account also shared a poster for Camp Cretaceous that shows the campers evading an angry dinosaur.

Camp Cretaceous hails from Universal Pictures, DreamWorks Animation and Amblin Entertainment. Scott Kreamer and Aaron Hammersley serve as showrunners and co-executive produce with Steven Spielberg, Colin Trevorrow and Frank Marshall.

Camp Cretaceous premieres Sept. 18 on Netflix.

The Jurassic World film series consists of Jurassic World (2015), Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018) and the upcoming Jurassic World: Dominion. The movies are sequels to the Jurassic Park films.