Aug. 20 (UPI) -- Netflix subscribers can watch Ratched, a new series starring Sarah Paulson, and The Devil All the Time, a new film featuring Tom Holland and Robert Pattinson, in September.
The streaming service released a list of the movies, TV shows, comedy specials and documentaries coming and going next month.
Here's the full list of what's being added to Netflix in September:
Sept. 1
Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices (Netflix Original)
The Boss Baby: Get That Baby! (Netflix Original)
Felipe Esparza: Bad Decisions (Netflix Original)
La Partita (The Match) (Netflix Original)
True: Friendship Day (Netflix Original)
Adrift
Anaconda
Back to the Future
Back to the Future Part II
Back to the Future Part III
Barbershop
Barbie Princess Adventure
Borgen Seasons 1-3
Children of the Sea
Coneheads
Glory
Grease
Magic Mike
The Muppets
Muppets Most Wanted
Not Another Teen Movie
Pineapple Express
Possession
The Producers (2005)
The Promised Neverland Season 1
Puss in Boots
Red Dragon
Residue
Sex Drive
Sister, Sister Seasons 1-6
The Smurfs
Wildlife
Zathura
Sept. 2
Bad Boy Billionaires: India (Netflix Original)
Chef's Table: BBQ (Netflix Original)
Freaks - You're One of Us (Netflix Original)
Sept. 3
Afonso Padilha: Alma de Pobre (Netflix Original)
Love, Guaranteed (Netflix Original)
Young Wallander (Netflix Original)
Sept. 4
Away (Netflix Original)
I'm Thinking of Ending Things (Netflix Original)
The Lost Okoroshi
Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy Part 2 (Netflix Original)
Sept. 7
Midnight Special
My Octopus Teacher (Netflix Original)
Record of Youth (Netflix Original)
Waiting for 'Superman'
Sept. 8
StarBeam Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Sept. 9
Corazón loco (So Much Love to Give) (Netflix Original)
Get Organized with the Home Edit (Netflix Original)
La Línea: Shadow of Narco (Netflix Original)
Mignonnes (Cuties) (Netflix Original)
The Social Dilemma (Netflix Original)
Sept. 10
The Babysitter: Killer Queen (Netflix Original)
The Gift Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Greenleaf Season 5
The Idhun Chronicles (Netflix Original)
Julie and the Phantoms (Netflix Original)
The Duchess (Netflix Original)
Family Business Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Girlfriends Seasons 1-8
How to Train Your Dragon 2
Pets United (Netflix Original)
Pokémon Journeys: The Series Part 2 (Netflix Original)
Se busca papá (Dad Wanted) (Netflix Original)
Sept. 15
America's Book of Secrets Season 2
Ancient Aliens Season 3
Cold Case Files Classic Season 1
The Curse of Oak Island Season 4
Hope Frozen: A Quest to Live Twice (Netflix Original)
Izzy's Koala World (Netflix Original)
Michael McIntyre: Showman (Netflix Original)
Pawn Stars Season 2
The Rap Game Season 2
The Smurfs 2
Taco Chronicles Season 2 (Netflix Original)
The Universe Season 2
Sept. 16
Baby Season 3 (Netflix Original)
Challenger: The Final Flight (Netflix Original)
Criminal: UK Season 2 (Netflix Original)
The Devil All the Time (Netflix Original)
MeatEater Season 9 (Netflix Original)
The Paramedic (Netflix Original)
Signs Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Sing On! (Netflix Original)
Sept. 17
Dragon's Dogma (Netflix Original)
The Last Word (Netflix Original)
Sept. 18
American Barbecue Showdown (Netflix Original)
Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous (Netflix Original)
Ratched (Netflix Original)
Sept. 21
A Love Song for Latasha (Netflix Original)
Sept. 22
Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt Season 3 (Netflix Original)
Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father Season 4 (Netflix Original)
Kiss the Ground
The Playbook (Netflix Original)
Mighty Express (Netflix Original)
Sept. 23
Enola Holmes (Netflix Original)
Waiting...
Sept. 24
The Chef Show Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Real Steel
Sept. 25
A Perfect Crime (Netflix Original)
Country-ish (Netflix Original)
Nasty C
The School Nurse Files (Netflix Original)
Sneakerheads (Netflix Original)
Sept. 26
The Good Place Season 4
Sept. 27
Bad Teacher
Van Helsing Season 4
Sept. 28
Whose Vote Counts, Explained (Netflix Original)
Sept. 29
Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia (Netflix Original)
Welcome to Sudden Death
Sept. 30
American Murder: The Family Next Door (Netflix Original)
Wentworth Season B
Coming soon:
Arashi's Diary Voyage Episode 12 (Netflix Original)
Gims: On the Record
Here's the full list of what's leaving Netflix in September:
Sept. 4
Christopher Robin
Sept. 5
Once Upon a Time Seasons 1-7
Sept. 8
Norm of the North: King Sized Adventure
Sept. 10
The Forgotten
Sept. 14
Cold Case Files Season 1
Sept. 15
Raiders! The Story of the Greatest Fan Film Ever Made
Sept. 16
The Witch
Sept. 17
Train to Busan
Sept. 20
Sarah's Key
Sept. 21
Person of Interest Seasons 1-5
Smosh: The Movie
Sept. 22
20 Feet from Stardom
Sept. 26
The Grandmaster
Sept. 28
Tucker and Dale vs. Evil
Sept. 30
2012
40 Days and 40 Nights
A Knight's Tale
Cheech & Chong's Up in Smoke
Dear John
Despicable Me
Donnie Brasco
Frances Ha
House of the Witch
Inside Man
Insidious
Jurassic Park
The Lost World: Jurassic Park
Jurassic Park III
Menace II Society
Million Dollar Baby
Mortal Kombat
Mud
Resident Evil: Afterlife
Schindler's List
Seabiscuit
Sinister
Starship Troopers
Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines
Terminator Salvation
The Devil's Advocate
The Social Network
Zack and Miri Make a Porno