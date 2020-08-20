Sarah Paulson plays Nurse Ratched, the iconic villain from "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest," in the new series "Ratched," coming to Netflix in September. Photo courtesy of Netflix

Aug. 20 (UPI) -- Netflix subscribers can watch Ratched, a new series starring Sarah Paulson, and The Devil All the Time, a new film featuring Tom Holland and Robert Pattinson, in September.

The streaming service released a list of the movies, TV shows, comedy specials and documentaries coming and going next month.

Here's the full list of what's being added to Netflix in September:

Sept. 1

Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices (Netflix Original)

The Boss Baby: Get That Baby! (Netflix Original)

Felipe Esparza: Bad Decisions (Netflix Original)

La Partita (The Match) (Netflix Original)

True: Friendship Day (Netflix Original)

Adrift

Anaconda

Back to the Future

Back to the Future Part II

Back to the Future Part III

Barbershop

Barbie Princess Adventure

Borgen Seasons 1-3

Children of the Sea

Coneheads

Glory

Grease

Magic Mike

The Muppets

Muppets Most Wanted

Not Another Teen Movie

Pineapple Express

Possession

The Producers (2005)

The Promised Neverland Season 1

Puss in Boots

Red Dragon

Residue

Sex Drive

Sister, Sister Seasons 1-6

The Smurfs

Wildlife

Zathura

Sept. 2

Bad Boy Billionaires: India (Netflix Original)

Chef's Table: BBQ (Netflix Original)

Freaks - You're One of Us (Netflix Original)

Sept. 3

Afonso Padilha: Alma de Pobre (Netflix Original)

Love, Guaranteed (Netflix Original)

Young Wallander (Netflix Original)

Sept. 4

Away (Netflix Original)

I'm Thinking of Ending Things (Netflix Original)

The Lost Okoroshi

Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy Part 2 (Netflix Original)

Sept. 7

Midnight Special

My Octopus Teacher (Netflix Original)

Record of Youth (Netflix Original)

Waiting for 'Superman'

Sept. 8

StarBeam Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Sept. 9

Corazón loco (So Much Love to Give) (Netflix Original)

Get Organized with the Home Edit (Netflix Original)

La Línea: Shadow of Narco (Netflix Original)

Mignonnes (Cuties) (Netflix Original)

The Social Dilemma (Netflix Original)

Sept. 10

The Babysitter: Killer Queen (Netflix Original)

The Gift Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Greenleaf Season 5

The Idhun Chronicles (Netflix Original)

Julie and the Phantoms (Netflix Original)

Sept. 11

The Duchess (Netflix Original)

Family Business Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Girlfriends Seasons 1-8

How to Train Your Dragon 2

Pets United (Netflix Original)

Pokémon Journeys: The Series Part 2 (Netflix Original)

Se busca papá (Dad Wanted) (Netflix Original)

Sept. 15

America's Book of Secrets Season 2

Ancient Aliens Season 3

Cold Case Files Classic Season 1

The Curse of Oak Island Season 4

Hope Frozen: A Quest to Live Twice (Netflix Original)

Izzy's Koala World (Netflix Original)

Michael McIntyre: Showman (Netflix Original)

Pawn Stars Season 2

The Rap Game Season 2

The Smurfs 2

Taco Chronicles Season 2 (Netflix Original)

The Universe Season 2

Sept. 16

Baby Season 3 (Netflix Original)

Challenger: The Final Flight (Netflix Original)

Criminal: UK Season 2 (Netflix Original)

The Devil All the Time (Netflix Original)

MeatEater Season 9 (Netflix Original)

The Paramedic (Netflix Original)

Signs Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Sing On! (Netflix Original)

Sept. 17

Dragon's Dogma (Netflix Original)

The Last Word (Netflix Original)

Sept. 18

American Barbecue Showdown (Netflix Original)

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous (Netflix Original)

Ratched (Netflix Original)

Sept. 21

A Love Song for Latasha (Netflix Original)

Sept. 22

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt Season 3 (Netflix Original)

Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father Season 4 (Netflix Original)

Kiss the Ground

The Playbook (Netflix Original)

Mighty Express (Netflix Original)

Sept. 23

Enola Holmes (Netflix Original)

Waiting...

Sept. 24

The Chef Show Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Real Steel

Sept. 25

A Perfect Crime (Netflix Original)

Country-ish (Netflix Original)

Nasty C

The School Nurse Files (Netflix Original)

Sneakerheads (Netflix Original)

Sept. 26

The Good Place Season 4

Sept. 27

Bad Teacher

Van Helsing Season 4

Sept. 28

Whose Vote Counts, Explained (Netflix Original)

Sept. 29

Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia (Netflix Original)

Welcome to Sudden Death

Sept. 30

American Murder: The Family Next Door (Netflix Original)

Wentworth Season B

Coming soon:

Arashi's Diary Voyage Episode 12 (Netflix Original)

Gims: On the Record

Here's the full list of what's leaving Netflix in September:

Sept. 4

Christopher Robin

Sept. 5

Once Upon a Time Seasons 1-7

Sept. 8

Norm of the North: King Sized Adventure

Sept. 10

The Forgotten

Sept. 14

Cold Case Files Season 1

Sept. 15

Raiders! The Story of the Greatest Fan Film Ever Made

Sept. 16

The Witch

Sept. 17

Train to Busan

Sept. 20

Sarah's Key

Sept. 21

Person of Interest Seasons 1-5

Smosh: The Movie

Sept. 22

20 Feet from Stardom

Sept. 26

The Grandmaster

Sept. 28

Tucker and Dale vs. Evil

Sept. 30

2012

40 Days and 40 Nights

A Knight's Tale

Cheech & Chong's Up in Smoke

Dear John

Despicable Me

Donnie Brasco

Frances Ha

House of the Witch

Inside Man

Insidious

Jurassic Park

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

Menace II Society

Million Dollar Baby

Mortal Kombat

Mud

Resident Evil: Afterlife

Schindler's List

Seabiscuit

Sinister

Starship Troopers

Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines

Terminator Salvation

The Devil's Advocate

The Social Network

Zack and Miri Make a Porno