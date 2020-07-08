July 8 (UPI) -- WWE 2K Battlegrounds will be released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC on Sept. 18, publisher 2K Games announced on Wednesday.

WWE's Daniel Bryan makes a grand entrance by jumping from a helicopter in a new trailer that showcases the title's over-the-top gameplay.

WWE 2K Battlegrounds supports both online and offline multiplayer modes as four grapplers can battle each other at the same time.

Players can also take advantage of interactive environments and special attacks such as The Undertaker being able to summon lighting.

Stone Cold Steve Austin, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, John Cena, Roman Reigns, Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, The Fiend Bray Wyatt, Sasha Banks, Kofi Kingston, Ronda Rousey, Nikki Bella, Braun Strowman, Asuka, Shawn Michaels, Andre the Giant, Yokozuna, Sgt. Slaughter and more will be playable.

Fans who pre-order the game will receive Edge.

WWE 2K Battlegrounds is replacing the annual WWE 2K video game as the series goes on hiatus in 2020.