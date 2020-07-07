July 7 (UPI) -- Raw Women's Champion Asuka battled SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley in a champion vs. champion match in the main event of Raw.

Bayley Dos Straps, who is also the Women's Tag Team Champion with Sasha Banks, was accompanied to the ring by The Boss on Monday. Asuka was joined by her tag team partner Kairi Sane who faced Banks earlier in the night in a match that ended in a no-contest after Bayley interfered.

Advertisement

Also at ringside was Nikki Cross of SmackDown who joined the commentary team. Cross was quickly ejected by security, however, after Bayley angered her by knocking off her headset.

Bayley dominated the majority of the bout, but Asuka would not stay down. Banks was able to attack The Empress of Tomorrow while the referee's back was turned.

Bayley started to mock Asuka by throwing water into her face before Cross returned on the audience side and started banging on the plexiglass dividers. Asuka took advantage of the distraction and grabbed Bayley to place her into the Asuka Lock.

Asuka continued to apply the Asuka Lock as Sane ran into the ring to prevent Banks from intervening. Asuka ended things by keeping Bayley down and pinning her to win the match.

Asuka will be defending her Raw Women's Championship against Banks at Extreme Rules: The Horror Show on July 19 while Bayley will be defending the SmackDown Women's Championship against Cross at the event.

Advertisement

Also on Raw, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre demanded to know the stipulation Dolph Ziggler is choosing for their championship bout at Extreme Rules.

Ziggler said that the stipulation is a secret but he did surprise McIntyre with the return of his close friend, Heath Slater. McIntyre and Slater were former teammates together as members of 3MB, or Three Man Band, along with Jinder Mahal.

Slater mentioned how he was fired from WWE in April, but that he felt abandoned by McIntyre afterwards. Slater then demanded a match and slapped McIntyre who agreed to his demand.

Slater only got in a few hits on McIntyre thanks to Ziggler. The WWE Champion responded with a Claymore to quickly end the match. McIntyre, as he was leaving the arena, returned to the ring to save Slater from Ziggler after a fight broke out.

Rey Mysterio returned to action and teamed up with Kevin Owens to take on his rival Seth Rollins and his disciple Murphy. Mysterio's original partner Aleister Black was attacked backstage.

Mysterio, after pinning Murphy to win the match, was given the right to choose the stipulation for his Extreme Rules bout against Rollins. The high-flyer said that he wanted to face Rollins in an Eye for an Eye match.

Advertisement

Other moments from Raw included MVP presenting a newly designed United States Championship; Bobby Lashley and MVP defeating Ricochet and Cedric Alexander; Billie Kay defeating Ruby Riott; and Randy Orton teaming up with Andrade and Angel Garza to defeat Big Show and The Viking Raiders.