April 24 (UPI) -- WWE announced during an investor call regarding their first quarter earnings that a new entry in the annual WWE 2K video game series will not be released in 2020.

WWE interim CFO Frank Riddick made the announcement on the call Thursday stating that there will be no launch of a new video game this year.

The official twitter account for WWE 2K then tweeted that news regarding the future of the series will be announced on Monday.

"We will be sharing details on the future of the WWE 2K franchise as well as some exciting news on Monday at 7:00 a.m. PT," the tweet said.

The latest entry in the series, WWE 2K20, was released on Oct. 22 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. WWE stars Becky Lynch and Roman Reigns appeared on the cover.

WWE 2K20 infamously contained a number of glitches and bugs, leading to the title being poorly received by fans and critics.