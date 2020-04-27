April 27 (UPI) -- WWE and publisher 2K Games have announced a new, arcade-style video game, titled WWE 2K Battlegrounds.

Cartoon versions of Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and John Cena battle inside a ring surrounded by a swamp filled with alligators in a teaser trailer released on Monday.

The Rock throws Cena into one of the alligators, highlighting the game's over-the-top gameplay. Cena responds with an uppercut, but The Rock then delivers a DDT from mid-air.

Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair also meet in the ring with The Man able to power up and add flames to her fists.

WWE 2K Battlegrounds will launch this fall. The title is being developed by Saber Interactive, the studio behind NBA 2K Playgrounds.

WWE 2K Battlegrounds will replace the annual WWE 2K video game series which is going on hiatus in 2020.

The last entry in the series, WWE 2K20, was released in Oct. 22 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. The game infamously contained a number of glitches and bugs, leading to the title being poorly received by fans and critics.

"We hear you and we know you want more from the franchise so here's what we're going to do, we are applying what we've learned to the next WWE 2K simulation game with a renewed focus on quality and fun," 2K Games said in a statement about WWE 2K.

"We want to ensure the development team at Visual Concepts can create a great game that will entertain grizzled WWE 2K veterans, as well as newcomers who want to climb through the ropes and step into the ring for the very first time," 2K Games continued.