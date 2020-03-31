Caitriona Balfe stars in the Starz series "Outlander," which is in its fifth season. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Tom Holland stars in "Spider-Man: Far from Home," available on the Starz app and on demand in April. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Brad Pitt stars in "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," available on the Starz app and on demand in April. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 31 (UPI) -- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Spider-Man: Far from Home, the Vida Season 3 premiere and new episodes of Outlander Season 5 are coming to Starz in April.

The network released a list of the movies and TV shows coming and going next month on the Starz app and on demand.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, directed by Quentin Tarantino and starring Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio, is available on Starz beginning March 30. Hundreds of other movies will also be available in "April Fools Fun," "Superheroes," "To Be Young Again" and other categories.

Here's a list of films coming to Starz in April:

April Fools Fun (April 1-30)

21 Jump Street

Baseketball

Zombieland: Double Tap (available on the Starz app March 31)

Beverly Hills Ninja

Dude, Where's My Car

Patch Adams

The Truman Show

Wet Hot American Summer

Napoleon Dynamite

Half Baked

Major Payne

McHale's Navy

National Lampoon's Animal House

Nutty Professor

Nutty Professor II: The Klumps

Young Frankenstein

April Fool's Day

Bowfinger

Superheroes - They Save the Day (April 10-19)

Spider-Man

Spider-Man 2

Hulk

Hellboy (starts April 10)

Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance

Darkman

Spider-Man: Far from Home

Venom

X-Men Origins: Wolverine

Mystery Men

Transformers Prime Beast Hunters: Predacons Rising

To Be Young Again (April 1-30)

13 Going on 30

About a Boy

Adventureland

Hearts in Atlantis

Little Miss Sunshine

Pride & Prejudice

Wet Hot American Summer

You Again

The Breakfast Club

The Sandlot (Starts April 10)

Sixteen Candles

Back to School

Weird Science

Cider House Rules

The Sorcerer's Apprentice

Binge in a Day: Denzel Washington (April 1-9)

The Equalizer 2

American Gangster

The Bone Collector

Devil in a Blue Dress

Fallen

Cry Freedom

Carbon Copy

Binge in a Day: Julia Roberts (April 10-19)

Erin Brockovich

America's Sweethearts

Mystic Pizza

Sleeping with the Enemy

Charlie Wilson's War

Larry Crowne

Duplicity

Celebrating Eddie Murphy - Deliriously Funny (April 27-May 3)

The Nutty Professor

The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps

48 Hrs.

Daddy Day Care

Showtime

I Spy

Vampire in Brooklyn

Bowfinger

Another 48 Hrs.

Hardcore Gangster (April 1-30)

American Gangster

Devil in a Blue Dress

Love and a Bullet

Never Die Alone

No Country for Old Men

Once Upon a Time in Mexico

Paper Soldiers

Pulp Fiction

White Boy Rick

The Whole Nine Yards

Snatch

Thick as Thieves

The Hitman

American Me

Carlito's Way

Carlito's Way: Rise to Power

Casino

Period Pieces - Costumes & Drama (April 1-9)

The Queen

Atonement

Pride & Prejudice

William Shakespeare's Romeo & Juliet

Anna Karenina

Jane Eyre

The Dresser

Family Faves Double Features (April 27-May 5)

The Sandlot and The Sandlot 2

Big Fat Liar and Bigger Fatter Liar

Nanny McPhee and Nanny McPhee Returns

Here's the full list of what's coming to Starz in April:

April 1

The Accused

Born on the Fourth of July

Cadillac Man

Cuban Fury

The Defiant Ones

Diana

Dude, Where's My Car?

Finding Steve McQueen

The Forgotten

Getting Even with Dad

High Spirits

Hombre

Illegally Yours

Looking Glass

My Bloody Valentine

Nanny McPhee Returns

Nutty Professor II: The Klumps

The Nutty Professor

Oddball

One Foot i Hell

Original Sin

Paranormal Activity

Red River

Showtime

Snatch

Spider-Man

Spider-Man 2

Stratton

Superstar

Surf's Up

Undercover Brother

War Arrow

Wargames

Ambitious Episodes 101-118

Hatfields & McCoys Episodes 1-3

La Bruja Episodes 101-120

Luther Episodes 501-504

Malcolm & Eddie Episodes 311-322, 401-405

April 4

The Comedian

Irrational Man

Lady in the Van

April 6

Where's My Roy Cohn?

April 10

The Cockeyed Cowboys of Calico County

Garden State

Hellboy

Napoleon Dynamite

Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian

The Old Chisholm Trail

Rent Due

Ride Out for Revenge

The Sandlot 2

The Sandlot

Star in the Dust

April 12

Outlander Episode 508

April 13

Power Episode 615

April 15

The Death and Life of John F. Donovan

April 16

Funny People

April 17

The Animal

Apache Drums

Bachelor Party

Blue Collar

The Brass Legend

Brother John

Bulworth

Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid

First Sunday

The French Connection

The Freshmen

Gun Duel in Durango

Gunfight in Abilene

The Haunting

Ithaca

My All American

Overcomer

Sense and Sensibility

She's Having a Baby

The Shootist

Small Soldiers

Spellbinder

The Stepfather

Under the Same Moon

April 18

Big Fat Liar

Bigger Fatter Liar

April 19

Outlander Episode 509

April 20

Generation Columbine

April 22

Little Dorrit's Story Episodes 1-2

April 24

Beethoven

Beethoven's 2nd

Beethoven's 3rd

Beethoven's 4th

Beethoven's 5th: Big Paw

Beethoven's Big Break

Beethoven's Treasure Tail

The Hired Hand

The Last Sunset

Laws of Attraction

Mr. Baseball

Oklahoma Frontier

Salt and Pepper

April 26

Outlander Episode 510

Vida Episode 301

April 27

Toxic Beauty

April 29

The Bravest

Here's the full list of what's leaving Starz in April:

April 1

The Good, The Bad, and the Ugly

When in Rome

April 3

Paul, Apostle of Christ

April 14

The Great Gatsby

Stuart Saves His Family

Rocco Shiavone Episodes 101-112

April 15

Baby Mama

The Door in the Floor

Sylvia

April 17

Foxtrot

The Green Hornet

April 22

Intent to Destroy: Death, Denial and Depiction

April 23

The Collection

April 24

The Leisure Seeker

April 26

Battle: Los Angeles

April 29

The Lone Ranger

April 30

21 Grams

8 Mile

Alice in Wonderland

American Me

American Ninja

American Ninja 2: The Confrontation

American Ninja 3: Blood Hunt

Barbarella

Bowfinger

Bustin' Loose

Cave of Outlaws

Chief Crazy Horse

Club Paradise

The Concorde... Airport '79

Conrack

Cop Land

Desperado: Badlands Justice

Desperado: The Outlaw Wars

Dr. Giggles

Duck, You Sucker

Duplex

Erin Brockovich

Escape from Alcatraz

Frenchie

Gridlock'd

Harvard Beats Yale 29-29

The Heartbreak Kid

Hondo

Howard Lovecraft and the Undersea Kingdom

I Come in Peace

I Spy

I'm Gonna Git You Sucka

The Interpreter

Invasion U.S.A.

La Chana

The Last Hard Men

Leave It to Beaver

Left-Handed Law

Love Between the Covers

Lucha Mexico

Man in the Shadow

The Mask of Zorror

Matinee

Miss Pettigrew Lives for a Day

Missing in Action

Missing in Action 2: The Beginning

Modern Problems

Patch Adams

The Perfect Man

Prelude to a Kiss

Raw Edge

A Return to Salem's Lot

River of Death

Rocky Balboa

Sanctum

Sandflow

Saving Grace

Serendipity

Shaun of the Dead

Sin Norte

Sklar Brothers: Hipster Ghosts

Smokey and the Bandid

Smokey and the Bandit II

Smokey and the Bandit Part 3

Song of the Sea

Soul Food

Stargate

Summer Rental

Uncle Buck

The Undefeated

Vanity Fair

A Very Long Engagement

Walk the Proud Land

Weird Science

What Haunts Us

Barbie Dreamtopia Episodes 101-116

Digimon Frontier Episodes 101-150

Las Historias de Mama Gansa Episodes 102-313

New York's Funniest Episodes 101-105