March 31 (UPI) -- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Spider-Man: Far from Home, the Vida Season 3 premiere and new episodes of Outlander Season 5 are coming to Starz in April.
The network released a list of the movies and TV shows coming and going next month on the Starz app and on demand.
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, directed by Quentin Tarantino and starring Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio, is available on Starz beginning March 30. Hundreds of other movies will also be available in "April Fools Fun," "Superheroes," "To Be Young Again" and other categories.
Here's a list of films coming to Starz in April:
April Fools Fun (April 1-30)
21 Jump Street
Baseketball
Zombieland: Double Tap (available on the Starz app March 31)
Beverly Hills Ninja
Dude, Where's My Car
Patch Adams
The Truman Show
Wet Hot American Summer
Napoleon Dynamite
Half Baked
Major Payne
McHale's Navy
National Lampoon's Animal House
Nutty Professor
Nutty Professor II: The Klumps
Young Frankenstein
April Fool's Day
Bowfinger
Superheroes - They Save the Day (April 10-19)
Spider-Man
Spider-Man 2
Hulk
Hellboy (starts April 10)
Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance
Darkman
Spider-Man: Far from Home
Venom
X-Men Origins: Wolverine
Mystery Men
Transformers Prime Beast Hunters: Predacons Rising
To Be Young Again (April 1-30)
13 Going on 30
About a Boy
Adventureland
Hearts in Atlantis
Little Miss Sunshine
Pride & Prejudice
Wet Hot American Summer
You Again
The Breakfast Club
The Sandlot (Starts April 10)
Sixteen Candles
Back to School
Weird Science
Cider House Rules
The Sorcerer's Apprentice
Binge in a Day: Denzel Washington (April 1-9)
The Equalizer 2
American Gangster
The Bone Collector
Devil in a Blue Dress
Fallen
Cry Freedom
Carbon Copy
Binge in a Day: Julia Roberts (April 10-19)
America's Sweethearts
Mystic Pizza
Sleeping with the Enemy
Charlie Wilson's War
Larry Crowne
Duplicity
Celebrating Eddie Murphy - Deliriously Funny (April 27-May 3)
The Nutty Professor
The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps
48 Hrs.
Daddy Day Care
Showtime
I Spy
Vampire in Brooklyn
Bowfinger
Another 48 Hrs.
Hardcore Gangster (April 1-30)
American Gangster
Devil in a Blue Dress
Love and a Bullet
Never Die Alone
No Country for Old Men
Once Upon a Time in Mexico
Paper Soldiers
Pulp Fiction
White Boy Rick
The Whole Nine Yards
Snatch
Thick as Thieves
The Hitman
American Me
Carlito's Way
Carlito's Way: Rise to Power
Casino
Period Pieces - Costumes & Drama (April 1-9)
The Queen
Atonement
Pride & Prejudice
William Shakespeare's Romeo & Juliet
Anna Karenina
The Dresser
Family Faves Double Features (April 27-May 5)
The Sandlot and The Sandlot 2
Big Fat Liar and Bigger Fatter Liar
Nanny McPhee and Nanny McPhee Returns
Here's the full list of what's coming to Starz in April:
April 1
The Accused
Born on the Fourth of July
Cadillac Man
Cuban Fury
The Defiant Ones
Diana
Dude, Where's My Car?
Finding Steve McQueen
The Forgotten
Getting Even with Dad
High Spirits
Hombre
Illegally Yours
Looking Glass
My Bloody Valentine
Nanny McPhee Returns
Nutty Professor II: The Klumps
The Nutty Professor
Oddball
One Foot i Hell
Original Sin
Paranormal Activity
Red River
Showtime
Snatch
Spider-Man
Spider-Man 2
Stratton
Superstar
Surf's Up
Undercover Brother
War Arrow
Wargames
Ambitious Episodes 101-118
Hatfields & McCoys Episodes 1-3
La Bruja Episodes 101-120
Luther Episodes 501-504
Malcolm & Eddie Episodes 311-322, 401-405
April 4
The Comedian
Irrational Man
Lady in the Van
April 6
Where's My Roy Cohn?
April 10
The Cockeyed Cowboys of Calico County
Garden State
Hellboy
Napoleon Dynamite
Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian
The Old Chisholm Trail
Rent Due
Ride Out for Revenge
The Sandlot 2
The Sandlot
Star in the Dust
April 12
Outlander Episode 508
April 13
Power Episode 615
April 15
The Death and Life of John F. Donovan
April 16
Funny People
April 17
The Animal
Apache Drums
Bachelor Party
Blue Collar
The Brass Legend
Brother John
Bulworth
Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid
First Sunday
The French Connection
The Freshmen
Gun Duel in Durango
Gunfight in Abilene
The Haunting
Ithaca
My All American
Overcomer
Sense and Sensibility
She's Having a Baby
The Shootist
Small Soldiers
Spellbinder
The Stepfather
Under the Same Moon
April 18
Big Fat Liar
Bigger Fatter Liar
April 19
Outlander Episode 509
April 20
Generation Columbine
April 22
Little Dorrit's Story Episodes 1-2
April 24
Beethoven
Beethoven's 2nd
Beethoven's 3rd
Beethoven's 4th
Beethoven's 5th: Big Paw
Beethoven's Big Break
Beethoven's Treasure Tail
The Hired Hand
The Last Sunset
Laws of Attraction
Mr. Baseball
Oklahoma Frontier
Salt and Pepper
April 26
Outlander Episode 510
Vida Episode 301
April 27
Toxic Beauty
April 29
The Bravest
Here's the full list of what's leaving Starz in April:
April 1
The Good, The Bad, and the Ugly
When in Rome
April 3
Paul, Apostle of Christ
April 14
The Great Gatsby
Stuart Saves His Family
Rocco Shiavone Episodes 101-112
April 15
Baby Mama
The Door in the Floor
Sylvia
April 17
Foxtrot
The Green Hornet
April 22
Intent to Destroy: Death, Denial and Depiction
April 23
The Collection
April 24
The Leisure Seeker
April 26
Battle: Los Angeles
April 29
The Lone Ranger
April 30
21 Grams
8 Mile
Alice in Wonderland
American Me
American Ninja
American Ninja 2: The Confrontation
American Ninja 3: Blood Hunt
Barbarella
Bowfinger
Bustin' Loose
Cave of Outlaws
Chief Crazy Horse
Club Paradise
The Concorde... Airport '79
Conrack
Cop Land
Desperado: Badlands Justice
Desperado: The Outlaw Wars
Dr. Giggles
Duck, You Sucker
Duplex
Erin Brockovich
Escape from Alcatraz
Frenchie
Gridlock'd
Harvard Beats Yale 29-29
The Heartbreak Kid
Hondo
Howard Lovecraft and the Undersea Kingdom
I Come in Peace
I Spy
I'm Gonna Git You Sucka
The Interpreter
Invasion U.S.A.
La Chana
The Last Hard Men
Leave It to Beaver
Left-Handed Law
Love Between the Covers
Lucha Mexico
Man in the Shadow
The Mask of Zorror
Matinee
Miss Pettigrew Lives for a Day
Missing in Action
Missing in Action 2: The Beginning
Modern Problems
Patch Adams
The Perfect Man
Prelude to a Kiss
Raw Edge
A Return to Salem's Lot
River of Death
Rocky Balboa
Sanctum
Sandflow
Saving Grace
Serendipity
Shaun of the Dead
Sin Norte
Sklar Brothers: Hipster Ghosts
Smokey and the Bandid
Smokey and the Bandit II
Smokey and the Bandit Part 3
Song of the Sea
Soul Food
Stargate
Summer Rental
Uncle Buck
The Undefeated
Vanity Fair
A Very Long Engagement
Walk the Proud Land
Weird Science
What Haunts Us
Barbie Dreamtopia Episodes 101-116
Digimon Frontier Episodes 101-150
Las Historias de Mama Gansa Episodes 102-313
New York's Funniest Episodes 101-105