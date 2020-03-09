Chance the Rapper hosts "Punk'd," a reboot of the MTV hidden camera series coming to Quibi on launch day. Photo courtesy of Quibi

Chrissy Teigen stars in "Chrissy's Court," a courtroom series coming to Quibi on launch day. Photo courtesy of Quibi

Sophie Turner and Corey Hawkins star in "Survive," a new movie coming to Quibi on launch day. Photo courtesy of Quibi

March 9 (UPI) -- Quibi, a new, short-form streaming service, will launch with 50 shows on April 6.

The streaming service is the first designed specifically for mobile phones and will feature original content presented in "quick bites" of 10 minutes or less.

Quibi offers movies told in chapters that are 7-10 minutes long, unscripted and documentary series with episodes of 10 minutes or less, and curated "daily essentials" of news, entertainment and inspiration that run 5-6 minutes.

Quibi shows will feature stars such as Sophie Turner, Chrissy Teigen, Liam Hemsworth, Chance the Rapper, Jennifer Lopez, Reese Witherspoon, Idris Elba, Offset, Nicole Richie, Keke Palmer and Lena Waithe.

One movie coming to Quibi is Survive, starring Turner (Game of Thrones) and Corey Hawkins (The Walking Dead). The film follows Jane (Turner) and Paul (Hawkins), the sole survivors of a plane crash on a remote mountain.

Another film coming to Quibi is Most Dangerous Game, starring Hemsworth (The Hunger Games). The movie follows Dodge Maynard (Hemsworth), a terminally-ill man who agrees to participate in a deadly game where he is the prey.

One unscripted series coming to Quibi is Chrissy's Court, a Judge Judy-style reality show. The series sees Teigen, a model, television host and Twitter personality, preside over small claims cases in a courtroom.

Quibi will release 175 original shows and 8,500 quick bites of content in its first year. The company is offering 90 day free trials to those who sign up on its website before launch day. Subscriptions cost $4.99 per month with ads or $7.99 without ads.

Here's the full list of what's coming to Quibi on launch day:

Movies in chapters

Most Dangerous Game, a thriller starring Liam Hemsworth and Christoph Waltz

When the Streetlights Go On, a drama starring Chosen Jacobs and Sophie Thatcher

Survive, a thriller starring Sophie Turner and Corey Hawkins

Flipped, a comedy starring Will Forte and Kaitlin Olson

Unscripted and documentary series

Thanks a Million, a giveaway series executive produced by Jennifer Lopez

Chrissy's Court, a courtroom show featuring Chrissy Teigen

Punk'd, a reboot of the MTV hidden camera series hosted and executive produced by Chance the Rapper

Murder House Flip, a home renovation show executive produced by Josh Berman (CSI)

Elba v Block, a car stunt series featuring Idris Elba and Ken Block

Skrrt with Offset, a car show hosted and executive produced by Kiari "Offset" Cephus

Nikki Fre$h, a comedy series starring Nicole Richie

&MUSIC, a behind-the-scenes music show featuring Ariana Grande, Ozzy Osbourne

Gone Mental with Lior, a series featuring mentalist Lior Suchard

Singled Out, a reboot of the MTV dating game show hosted by Keke Palmer and Joel Kim Booster

Gayme Show!, a reality competition series hosted by Matt Rogers and Dave Mizzoni

Dishmantled, a cooking competition show hosted by Tituss Burgess

The Sauce, a dance competition series judged and executive produced by Usher

You Ain't Got These, a show about sneaker culture executive produced by Lena Waithe

Fierce Queens, a nature series presented by Reese Witherspoon

Prodigy, a documentary show about athletes hosted by Megan Rapinoe

Run This City, a documentary series featuring former Fall River, Mass., mayor Jasiel Correia II

Shape of Pasta, a cooking and travel show featuring Evan Funke

NightGowns, a documentary series featuring drag queen Sasha Velour

Daily Essentials

Last Night's Late Night, a breakdown of late-night TV hosted by Heather Gardner

The Daily Chill, a guided mediation and ASMR journey

The Rachel Hollis Show, a motivational show featuring author Rachel Hollis

Sexology with Shan Boodram, a sex, dating and relationship series featuring sexologist and intimacy expert Shan Boodram

Fashion's a Drag, a series about celebrity fashion hosted by models Willam Belli and Denise Bidot

60 in 6 by CBS News, newscast featuring anchors Wesley Lowery, Laurie Segall and Enrique Acevedo

The Nod with Brittany & Erix, a series about black culture hosted by Brittany Luse and Eric Eddings

Around the World by BBC News, an international newscast

Morning Report by NBC News

Evening Report by NBC News, an in-depth newscast

Saturday Report by NBC News

Sunday Report by NBC News, a detailed newscast about a single critical issue

Pulso News by Telemundo, a daily newscast for the English-speaking LatinX market featuring anchor Andrea Martinez

For the Cultura by Telemundo, a Latinidad and pop culture newscast featuring anchors Krystal Vega and Freddy Lomeli

Weather Today by The Weather Channel, a weather news and forecast series featuring anchor Jordan Steele

NewsDay by CTV News, a curated newscast for Canadians

NewsNight by CTV News, a curated newscast for Canadians

TSN Sports Show, a sports newscast

The Replay by ESPN, a sports newscast hosted by Nabil Karim, Ashley Brewer, Sebastian Salazar

All the Feels by the Dodo, an animal newscast

Close Up by E! News, a pop culture and celebrity newscast

Fresh Daily by Rotten Tomatoes, news, reviews and recommendations for TV, streaming and film

No Filter by TMZ: AM, an entertainment and pop culture newscast

No Filter by TMZ: PM, an entertainment and pop culture newscast

Speedrun by Polygon, a gaming newscast hosted by Jimmy Mondal

Trailers by Fandango, new movie and TV trailers

Pop5, a pop music newscast hosted by Tim Kash

Hot Off the Mic, a newscast showcasing comedians