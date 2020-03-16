March 16 (UPI) -- Hulu members can watch Parasite, the 2020 Oscar Best Picture winner, Mrs. America, a new series starring Cate Blanchett, and new seasons of Fargo and What We Do in the Shadows in April.
The streaming service released a list of the movies, TV shows, documentaries and specials coming and going next month.
Here's a the full list of what's being added to Hulu in April:
April 1
Kabukicho Sherlock Season 1
60 Days In: Narcoland Season 1
90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 4
Alone Season 6
Breaking Amish Seasons 2-3
Bring It! Season 5
Chopped Season 36
Cutthroat Kitchen Season 12
Dance Moms Seasons 2 & 6
Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives Seasons 27-29
Dr. Pimple Popper Season 3
Fast N' Loud Season 13
Fixer Upper (How We Got to Here: Looking Back on Fixer Upper)
Forged in Fire Season 6
Gold Medal Families Season 1
Hidden Potential Season 1
House Hunters Season 120
Kids Behind Bars: Life or Parole Season 1
Little Women: Atlanta Season 5
Little Women: LA Seasons 7-8
Love It or List It Season 14
Married at First Sight Season 9
Marrying Millions Season 1
Property Brothers Seasons 10-11
Taken at Birth Season 1
The Family Chantel Season 1
The Food That Built America Season 1
The Kitchen Seasons 16-18
Til Death Do Us Part Season 1
TRANsitioning Season 1
The Ant Bully
Bangkok Dangerous
Bend It Like Beckham
Blazing Saddles
The Book of Eli
The Boost
The Chumscrubber
Diary of a Hitman
Dr. Seuss' Horton Hears a Who
Dr. T and the Women
The Eternal
Free Birds
The Full Monty
Fun in Acapulco
Gator
Get Smart
Gods and Monsters
Gorky Park
Hud
Kill Bill: Volume 1
Kill Bill: Volume 2
The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen
Let Me In
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
The Mexican
Misery
Moll Flanders
Phone Booth
Repentance
Risky Business
Romancing the Stone
The Jewel of the Nile
The Sender
Shirley Valentine
Spider-Man
Trapped: The Alex Cooper Story
Victoria Gotti: My Father's Daughter
Who Let the Dogs Out
The X-Files: I Want to Believe
Zombieland
April 3
Future Man Season 3 (Hulu Original)
Your Pretty Face is Going to Hell Season 4
Siren Season 3 Premiere
April 6
Too Cautious Hero Season 1
April 7
No Guns Life Season 1
April 8
Parasite
April 9
Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? Series Premiere
Kono Oto Tomare!: Sounds of Life Season 2A
Little Joe
April 10
Real Housewives of Potomac Season 4
April 12
My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic Season 9B
My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic en Español Season 9B
April 14
The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart Series Premiere
The Baker and the Beauty Series Premiere
Songland Season 2 Premiere
Vault
Unlocked
April 15
Mrs. America Series Premiere
The Masked Singer: Sing-Along Spectacular
A Teacher
The Messenger
April 16
What We Do in the Shadows Season 2 Premiere
Harry Benson: Shoot First
April 20
Fargo Season 4 Premiere
Paranormal Activity 3
A Kind of Murder
April 22
Special-7 Season 1
April 23
Cunningham
April 24
Abominable
April 29
Footloose
April 30
2020 Billboard Music Awards
Available in April with Starz premium add-on:
The Accused
Cadillac Man
Diana
Dude, Where's My Car?
Finding Steve McQueen
The Forgotten
My Bloody Valentine
Nanny McPhee Returns (April 1)
Nutty Professor II: The Klumps (April 1)
Original Sin (April 1)
Paranormal Activity (April 1)
Showtime (April 1)
Snatch (April 1)
Spider-Man (April 1)
Spider-Man 2 (April 1)
Superstar (April 1)
Surf's Up (April 1)
Undercover Brother (April 1)
WarGames (April 1)
Zombieland: Double Tap (April 3)
The Comedian (April 4)
Irrational Man (April 4)
Lady in the Van (April 4)
Where's My Roy Cohn? (April 6)
Garden State (April 10)
Hellboy (April 10)
Napoleon Dynamite (April 10)
Night at the Museum II: Battle of the Smithsonian (April 10)
Rent Due (April 10)
The Sandlot (April 10)
The Sandlot 2 (April 10)
Funny People (April 16)
Overcomer (April 17)
The Animal (April 17)
Bachelor Party (April 17)
Bulworth (April 17)
Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (April 17)
First Sunday (April 17)
The French Connection (April 17)
The Haunting (April 17)
Ithaca (April 17)
Sense and Sensibility (April 17)
Small Soldiers (April 17)
Big Fat Liar (April 18)
Bigger Fatter Liar (April 18)
Generation Columbine (April 20)
Beethoven (April 24)
Toxic Beauty (April 27)
The Bravest (April 29)
Available in April with the HBO premium add-on:
Run Series Premiere (April 12)
Insecure Season 4 Premiere (April 12)
Night of Too Many Stars (April 18)
We're Here Series Premiere (April 23)
I Know This Much is True Series Premiere (April 27)
Available in April with the Showtime premium add-on:Outcry Series Premiere (April 3)
Penny Dreadful: City of Angels (April 26)
Here's the full list of what's leaving Hulu in April:
April 30
My Best Friend's Wedding
American Buffalo
Cinderfella
Girls! Girls! Girls!
Golden Gate
The Bellboy
The Patsy
The Tenant
Unforgettable
Buffalo 66
Captain Kronos: Vampire Hunter
Still Smokin'
Earth Girls Are Easy
Judgment Day
Lord of War
National Lampoon's Dirty Movie
National Lampoon's Dorm Daze 2: College @ SeaSouthie
The Last Stand
The Last Warrior
The Man Who Could Cheat Death
The Spy Next Door
28 Days Later
Robin Hood
Say Anything
Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason
Bridget Jones's Baby
Bridget Jones's Diary
For Colored Girls
John Q
National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
National Lampoon's European Vacation
National Lampoon's Vacation
Vegas Vacation
