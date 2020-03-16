Chris Rock (R), pictured with Megalyn Echikunwoke, stars in "Fargo" Season 4, coming to Hulu in April. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Cate Blanchett stars in the new FX series "Mrs. America," coming to Hulu in April. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

"Parasite," a South Korean film directed by Bong Joon-ho (back center) that won Best Picture at the 2020 Academy Awards, is coming to Hulu in April. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 16 (UPI) -- Hulu members can watch Parasite, the 2020 Oscar Best Picture winner, Mrs. America, a new series starring Cate Blanchett, and new seasons of Fargo and What We Do in the Shadows in April.

The streaming service released a list of the movies, TV shows, documentaries and specials coming and going next month.

Here's a the full list of what's being added to Hulu in April:

April 1

Kabukicho Sherlock Season 1

60 Days In: Narcoland Season 1

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 4

Alone Season 6

Breaking Amish Seasons 2-3

Bring It! Season 5

Chopped Season 36

Cutthroat Kitchen Season 12

Dance Moms Seasons 2 & 6

Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives Seasons 27-29

Dr. Pimple Popper Season 3

Fast N' Loud Season 13

Fixer Upper (How We Got to Here: Looking Back on Fixer Upper)

Forged in Fire Season 6

Gold Medal Families Season 1

Hidden Potential Season 1

House Hunters Season 120

Kids Behind Bars: Life or Parole Season 1

Little Women: Atlanta Season 5

Little Women: LA Seasons 7-8

Love It or List It Season 14

Married at First Sight Season 9

Marrying Millions Season 1

Property Brothers Seasons 10-11

Taken at Birth Season 1

The Family Chantel Season 1

The Food That Built America Season 1

The Kitchen Seasons 16-18

Til Death Do Us Part Season 1

TRANsitioning Season 1

The Ant Bully

Bangkok Dangerous

Bend It Like Beckham

Blazing Saddles

The Book of Eli

The Boost

The Chumscrubber

Diary of a Hitman

Dr. Seuss' Horton Hears a Who

Dr. T and the Women

The Eternal

Free Birds

The Full Monty

Fun in Acapulco

Gator

Get Smart

Gods and Monsters

Gorky Park

Hud

Kill Bill: Volume 1

Kill Bill: Volume 2

The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen

Let Me In

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

The Mexican

Misery

Moll Flanders

Phone Booth

Repentance

Risky Business

Romancing the Stone

The Jewel of the Nile

The Sender

Shirley Valentine

Spider-Man

Trapped: The Alex Cooper Story

Victoria Gotti: My Father's Daughter

Who Let the Dogs Out

The X-Files: I Want to Believe

Zombieland

April 3

Future Man Season 3 (Hulu Original)

Your Pretty Face is Going to Hell Season 4

Siren Season 3 Premiere

April 6

Too Cautious Hero Season 1

April 7

No Guns Life Season 1

April 8

Parasite

April 9

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? Series Premiere

Kono Oto Tomare!: Sounds of Life Season 2A

Little Joe

April 10

Real Housewives of Potomac Season 4

April 12

My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic Season 9B

My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic en Español Season 9B

April 14

The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart Series Premiere

The Baker and the Beauty Series Premiere

Songland Season 2 Premiere

Vault

Unlocked

April 15

Mrs. America Series Premiere

The Masked Singer: Sing-Along Spectacular

A Teacher

The Messenger

April 16

What We Do in the Shadows Season 2 Premiere

Harry Benson: Shoot First

April 20

Fargo Season 4 Premiere

Paranormal Activity 3

A Kind of Murder

April 22

Special-7 Season 1

April 23

Cunningham

April 24

Abominable

April 29

Footloose

April 30

2020 Billboard Music Awards

Available in April with Starz premium add-on:

The Accused

Cadillac Man

Diana

Dude, Where's My Car?

Finding Steve McQueen

The Forgotten

My Bloody Valentine

Nanny McPhee Returns (April 1)

Nutty Professor II: The Klumps (April 1)

Original Sin (April 1)

Paranormal Activity (April 1)

Showtime (April 1)

Snatch (April 1)

Spider-Man (April 1)

Spider-Man 2 (April 1)

Superstar (April 1)

Surf's Up (April 1)

Undercover Brother (April 1)

WarGames (April 1)

Zombieland: Double Tap (April 3)

The Comedian (April 4)

Irrational Man (April 4)

Lady in the Van (April 4)

Where's My Roy Cohn? (April 6)

Garden State (April 10)

Hellboy (April 10)

Napoleon Dynamite (April 10)

Night at the Museum II: Battle of the Smithsonian (April 10)

Rent Due (April 10)

The Sandlot (April 10)

The Sandlot 2 (April 10)

Funny People (April 16)

Overcomer (April 17)

The Animal (April 17)

Bachelor Party (April 17)

Bulworth (April 17)

Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (April 17)

First Sunday (April 17)

The French Connection (April 17)

The Haunting (April 17)

Ithaca (April 17)

Sense and Sensibility (April 17)

Small Soldiers (April 17)

Big Fat Liar (April 18)

Bigger Fatter Liar (April 18)

Generation Columbine (April 20)

Beethoven (April 24)

Toxic Beauty (April 27)

The Bravest (April 29)

Available in April with the HBO premium add-on:

Run Series Premiere (April 12)

Insecure Season 4 Premiere (April 12)

Night of Too Many Stars (April 18)

We're Here Series Premiere (April 23)

I Know This Much is True Series Premiere (April 27)

Available in April with the Showtime premium add-on:

Outcry

Penny Dreadful: City of Angels (April 26)

Here's the full list of what's leaving Hulu in April:

April 30

My Best Friend's Wedding

American Buffalo

Cinderfella

Girls! Girls! Girls!

Golden Gate

The Bellboy

The Patsy

The Tenant

Unforgettable

Buffalo 66

Captain Kronos: Vampire Hunter

Still Smokin'

Earth Girls Are Easy

Judgment Day

Lord of War

National Lampoon's Dirty Movie

National Lampoon's Dorm Daze 2: College @ SeaSouthie

The Last Stand

The Last Warrior

The Man Who Could Cheat Death

The Spy Next Door

28 Days Later

Robin Hood

Say Anything

Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason

Bridget Jones's Baby

Bridget Jones's Diary

For Colored Girls

John Q

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation

National Lampoon's European Vacation

National Lampoon's Vacation

Vegas Vacation

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa