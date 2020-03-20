Thomas Middleditch (R) and Ben Schwartz star in "Middleditch & Schwartz," a series of comedy specials coming to Netflix in April. Photo courtesy of Netflix

March 20 (UPI) -- Netflix subscribers can watch the comedy series Community, Middleditch & Schwartz, a series of comedy specials featuring Thomas Middleditch and Ben Schwartz, and Never Have I Ever, a new series created by Mindy Kaling, in April.

The streaming service released a list of the movies, TV shows, comedy specials and documentaries coming and going next month.

Here's the full list of what's being added to Netflix in April:

April 1

David Batra: Elefanten I Rummet (Netflix Original)

How to Fix a Drug Scandal (Netflix Original)

The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show (Netflix Original)

Nailed It! Season 4 (Netflix Original)

Sunderland 'Til I Die Season 2 (Netflix Original)

40 Days and 40 Nights

Bloodsport

Cadillac Records

Can't Hardly Wait

Cheech & Chong's Up in Smoke

Community Seasons 1-6

Deep Impact

God's Not Dead

Just Friends

Killer Klowns from Outer Space

Kim's Convenience Season 4

Lethal Weapon

Lethal Weapon 2

Lethal Weapon 3

Lethal Weapon 4

MInority Report

Molly's Game

Mortal Kombat

Mud

Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon - Ultra Legends Season 3

Promised Land

Road to Perdition

Salt

School Daze

Sherlock Holmes

Soul Plane

Sunrise in Heaven

Taxi Driver

The Death of Stalin

The Girl with All the Gifts

The Hangover

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

The Perks of Being a Wallflower

The Roommate

The Runaways

The Social Network

Wildling

April 2

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly

Violet Evergarden: Eternity and the Auto Memory Doll

April 3

Coffee & Kareem (Netflix Original)

La casa de papel Part 4 (Netflix Original)

Money Heist: The Phenomenon (Netflix Original)

Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy (Netflix Original)

StarBeam (Netflix Original)

April 4

Angel Has Fallen

April 5

The Killing of a Sacred Deer

April 6

The Big Show Show (Netflix Original)

April 7

Terrace House: Tokyo 2019-2020 Part 3 (Netflix Original)

April 9

Hi Score Girl Season 2 (Netflix Original)

April 10

Brews Brothers (Netflix Original)

LA Originals (Netflix Original)

La vie scolaire (Netflix Original)

Love Wedding Repeat (Netflix Original)

The Main Event (Netflix Original)

Tigertail (Netflix Original)

April 11

CODE 8

April 14

Chris D'Elia: No Pain (Netflix Original)

April 15

The Innocence Files (Netflix Original)

Outer Banks (Netflix Original)

April 16

Despicable Me

Fary: Hexagone Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Fauda Season 3 (Netflix Original)

Hail, Caesar!

Mauricio Meirelles: Levando o Caos (Netflix Original)

Jem and the Holograms

April 17

Betonrausch (Netflix Original)

#blackAF (Netflix Original)

Earth and Blood (La terre et le sang) (Netflix Original)

The Last Kids on Earth Book 2 (Netflix Original)

Legado en los huesos (Netflix Original)

Sergio (Netflix Original)

Too Hot to Handle (Netflix Original)

April 18

The Green Hornet

April 20

Cooked with Cannabis (Netflix Original)

The Midnight Gospel (Netflix Original)

The Vatican Tapes

April 21

Bleach: The Assault

Bleach: The Bount

Middleditch & Schwartz (Netflix Original)

April 22

Absurd Planet (Netflix Original)

Circus of Books (Netflix Original)

El silencio del pantano (Netflix Original)

The Plagues of Breslau (Netflix Original)

The Willoughbys (Netflix Original)

Win the Wilderness (Netflix Original)

April 23

The House of Flowers Season 3 (Netflix Original)

April 24

After Life Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Extraction (Netflix Original)

Hello Ninja Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Yours Sincerely, Kanan Gill (Netflix Original)

April 25

The Artist

Django Unchained

April 26

The Last Kingdom Season 4 (Netflix Original)

April 27

Battle: Los Angeles

Never Have I Ever (Netflix Original)

April 29

A Secret Love (Netflix Original)

Extracurricular (Netflix Original)

Murder to Mercy: The Cyntoia Brown Story (Netflix Original)

Nadiya's Time to Eat (Netflix Original)

April 30

Dangerous Lies (Netflix Original)

Drifting Dragons (Netflix Original)

The Forest of Love: Deep Cut (Netflix Original)

Rich in Love (Ricos en Amor) (Netflix Original)

The Victims' Game (Netflix Original)

Coming soon:

Arashi's Diary - Voyage New Episodes (Netflix Original)

The Circle Game (Netflix Original)

The King: Eternal Monarch (Netflix Original)

Podcasts coming in April:

Netflix is a Daily Joke

Post Play with Jason Bateman and Chris Mundy

Here's the full list of what's leaving Netflix in April:

April 4

American Odyssey Season 1

April 8

Movie 43

April 15

21 & Over

April 16

Lost Girl Seasons 1-5

April 17

Big Fat Liar

April 19

The Longest Yard

April 24

The Ugly Truth

April 29

National Treasure

April 30

A Cinderella Story

A Little Princess

A Nightmare on Elm Street

Blade Runner: The Final Cut

The Craft

Crash

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon

The Dirty Dozen

Dirty Harry

Driving Miss Daisy

Friday the 13th

Good Burger

GoodFellas

The Hangover

Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle

Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events

Police Academy

Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment

Police Academy 3: Back in Training

Police Academy 4: Citizens on Patrol

Police Academy 5: Assignment: Miami Beach

Police Academy 6: City Under Siege

Police Academy 7: Mission to Moscow

Rosemary's Baby

Rounders

Scream 2

Scream 3

The Shawshank Redemption

Space Jam

Spy Kids

Step Brothers

Strictly Ballroom

The Talented Mr. Ripley

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

True Grit