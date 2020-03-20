March 20 (UPI) -- Netflix subscribers can watch the comedy series Community, Middleditch & Schwartz, a series of comedy specials featuring Thomas Middleditch and Ben Schwartz, and Never Have I Ever, a new series created by Mindy Kaling, in April.
The streaming service released a list of the movies, TV shows, comedy specials and documentaries coming and going next month.
Here's the full list of what's being added to Netflix in April:
April 1
David Batra: Elefanten I Rummet (Netflix Original)
How to Fix a Drug Scandal (Netflix Original)
The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show (Netflix Original)
Nailed It! Season 4 (Netflix Original)
Sunderland 'Til I Die Season 2 (Netflix Original)
40 Days and 40 Nights
Bloodsport
Cadillac Records
Can't Hardly Wait
Cheech & Chong's Up in Smoke
Community Seasons 1-6
Deep Impact
God's Not Dead
Just Friends
Killer Klowns from Outer Space
Kim's Convenience Season 4
Lethal Weapon
Lethal Weapon 2
Lethal Weapon 3
Lethal Weapon 4
MInority Report
Molly's Game
Mortal Kombat
Mud
Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon - Ultra Legends Season 3
Promised Land
Road to Perdition
Salt
School Daze
Soul Plane
Sunrise in Heaven
Taxi Driver
The Death of Stalin
The Girl with All the Gifts
The Hangover
The Matrix
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
The Perks of Being a Wallflower
The Roommate
The Runaways
The Social Network
Wildling
April 2
The Good, the Bad and the Ugly
Violet Evergarden: Eternity and the Auto Memory Doll
April 3
Coffee & Kareem (Netflix Original)
La casa de papel Part 4 (Netflix Original)
Money Heist: The Phenomenon (Netflix Original)
Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy (Netflix Original)
StarBeam (Netflix Original)
April 4
Angel Has Fallen
April 5
The Killing of a Sacred Deer
April 6
The Big Show Show (Netflix Original)
April 7
Terrace House: Tokyo 2019-2020 Part 3 (Netflix Original)
April 9
Hi Score Girl Season 2 (Netflix Original)
April 10
Brews Brothers (Netflix Original)
LA Originals (Netflix Original)
La vie scolaire (Netflix Original)
Love Wedding Repeat (Netflix Original)
The Main Event (Netflix Original)
Tigertail (Netflix Original)
April 11
CODE 8
April 14
Chris D'Elia: No Pain (Netflix Original)
April 15
The Innocence Files (Netflix Original)
Outer Banks (Netflix Original)
April 16
Despicable Me
Fary: Hexagone Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Fauda Season 3 (Netflix Original)
Hail, Caesar!
Mauricio Meirelles: Levando o Caos (Netflix Original)
Jem and the Holograms
April 17
Betonrausch (Netflix Original)
#blackAF (Netflix Original)
Earth and Blood (La terre et le sang) (Netflix Original)
The Last Kids on Earth Book 2 (Netflix Original)
Legado en los huesos (Netflix Original)
Sergio (Netflix Original)
Too Hot to Handle (Netflix Original)
April 18
The Green Hornet
April 20
Cooked with Cannabis (Netflix Original)
The Midnight Gospel (Netflix Original)
The Vatican Tapes
April 21
Bleach: The Assault
Bleach: The Bount
Middleditch & Schwartz (Netflix Original)
April 22
Absurd Planet (Netflix Original)
Circus of Books (Netflix Original)
El silencio del pantano (Netflix Original)
The Plagues of Breslau (Netflix Original)
The Willoughbys (Netflix Original)
Win the Wilderness (Netflix Original)
April 23
The House of Flowers Season 3 (Netflix Original)
April 24
After Life Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Extraction (Netflix Original)
Hello Ninja Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Yours Sincerely, Kanan Gill (Netflix Original)
April 25
The Artist
Django Unchained
April 26
The Last Kingdom Season 4 (Netflix Original)
April 27
Battle: Los Angeles
Never Have I Ever (Netflix Original)
April 29
A Secret Love (Netflix Original)
Extracurricular (Netflix Original)
Murder to Mercy: The Cyntoia Brown Story (Netflix Original)
Nadiya's Time to Eat (Netflix Original)
April 30
Dangerous Lies (Netflix Original)
Drifting Dragons (Netflix Original)
The Forest of Love: Deep Cut (Netflix Original)
Rich in Love (Ricos en Amor) (Netflix Original)
The Victims' Game (Netflix Original)
Coming soon:
Arashi's Diary - Voyage New Episodes (Netflix Original)
The Circle Game (Netflix Original)
The King: Eternal Monarch (Netflix Original)
Podcasts coming in April:
Netflix is a Daily Joke
Post Play with Jason Bateman and Chris Mundy
Here's the full list of what's leaving Netflix in April:
April 4
American Odyssey Season 1
April 8
Movie 43
April 15
21 & Over
April 16
Lost Girl Seasons 1-5
April 17
Big Fat Liar
April 19
The Longest Yard
April 24
The Ugly Truth
April 29
National Treasure
April 30
A Cinderella Story
A Little Princess
A Nightmare on Elm Street
Blade Runner: The Final Cut
The Craft
Crash
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon
The Dirty Dozen
Dirty Harry
Driving Miss Daisy
Friday the 13th
Good Burger
GoodFellas
The Hangover
Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle
Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events
Police Academy
Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment
Police Academy 3: Back in Training
Police Academy 4: Citizens on Patrol
Police Academy 5: Assignment: Miami Beach
Police Academy 6: City Under Siege
Police Academy 7: Mission to Moscow
Rosemary's Baby
Rounders
Scream 2
Scream 3
The Shawshank Redemption
Space Jam
Spy Kids
Step Brothers
Strictly Ballroom
The Talented Mr. Ripley
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
True Grit