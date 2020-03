March 10 (UPI) -- Pop music star Miley Cyrus canceled her Friday benefit show in Australia because of official warnings about the coronavirus outbreak.

"Australia: Due to the recommendations of local, state, federal and international government authorities, including the Center for Disease Control, to reduce potential health risks in response to the current global health crisis, we are no longer traveling to Aus for the show," Cyrus tweeted.

"I am so disappointed to not be there, but I have to do what is right to protect the health and safety of my band and crew. I will still be making a donation to help the victims of the Australian bush fire. I'm sorry to miss everyone in Australia, but I will be back soon," she added.

Cyrus was briefly married to Australian actor Liam Hemsworth. They lost their home in a California wildfire in 2018.

She announced the Australian benefit show last month. The lineup of performers was also to include Lil Nas X, The Veronicas and Seb Fontaine.

Hours after Cyrus canceled the concert, organizers said next month's Coachella and Stagecoach music festivals in California will be postponed until October.

The Coachella lineup included Travis Scott, Frank Ocean and Rage Against the Machine, as well as dozens of other artists.

Scheduled to perform at the Stagecoach country music festival were Carrie Underwood, Billy Ray Cyrus, Eric Church and others.

"At the direction of the County of Riverside and local health authorities, we must sadly confirm the rescheduling of Coachella and Stagecoach due to COVID-19 concerns. While this decision comes at a time of universal uncertainty, we take the safety and health of our guests, staff and community very seriously. We urge everyone to follow the guidelines and protocols put forth by public health officials. Coachella will now take place on October 9, 10 and 11 and October 16, 17 and 18, 2020. Stagecoach will take place on October 23, 24 and 25, 2020. All purchases for the April dates will be honored for the rescheduled October dates," the festival's Twitter feed and website said Tuesday.

The entertainment events are the latest to be canceled or postponed amid concerns about the spread of the coronovirus.

BTS, Green Day, Ciara, Mariah Carey and Louis Tomlinson are re-scheduling their shows, while the American Film Institute said it is pushing back its planned tribute to Julie Andrews from April 25 to the summer.

The South by Southwest music, film and tech festival in Austin, Texas, was canceled for this year and the theatrical release date of the new James Bond movie No Time to Die was moved from April to November.

But it's not all bad news.

Producer Scott Rudin announced Tuesday that -- starting Thursday -- all as-yet-unsold tickets for the popular Broadway productions of The Book of Mormon, To Kill a Mockingbird, The Lehman Trilogy, West Side Story and Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? will be available for $50 apiece through March 29.

Tickets for these shows typically sell for up to $200 each.

"These are shows that are playing to fantastically healthy business," Rudin told The Hollywood Reporter.

"My partners and I want the buildings full -- even, and especially, during this crisis -- and this is the way to ensure it. I don't want the actors looking into a sea of red velvet. Nobody wants that. I want no deadwood in these buildings -- and my colleagues and I want to give people the chance to see these shows when they otherwise might not be able to afford tickets or to even get tickets."

The Broadway League said on its website it "is closely monitoring the evolving coronavirus situation on behalf of the Broadway community."

"We have significantly increased the frequency of cleaning and disinfecting in all public and backstage areas beyond the standard daily schedule, and we have added alcohol-based sanitizer dispensers for public use in the lobby of every theater," the message continued. "We invite patrons to make use of soap, paper towels, and tissues available in all restrooms. We remain vigilant, and we are prepared to make decisions based on current recommendations, as well as in response to changing conditions."