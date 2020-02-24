Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Miley Cyrus, Lil Nas X, The Veronicas and Seb Fontaine are confirmed as performers for a March 13 concert to benefit victims of the recent bushfires in Australia.

"AUSTRALIA! I'm so excited to announce I'm headlining the World Tour Bushfire Relief charity concert on Friday March 13th in Melbourne!! Bringing out @LilNasX + more!" Cyrus tweeted Sunday.

"Proceeds from ticket sales will go to Australian charities working to restore forests, wildlife, and communities affected by the devastating fires."

Tickets are on sale now for the show, which will take place at Lakeside Stadium.

Cyrus' home burned down in the California wildfires of November 2018.