Ignacio Serricchio arrives on the red carpet at the 47th International Emmy Awards in New York City on November 25. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Parker Posey arrives at a photo call for "Irrational Man" during the 68th annual Cannes International Film Festival in France in 2015. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Molly Parker's "Lost in Space" will return to Netflix for a third and final season. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 9 (UPI) -- Netflix renewed its sci-fi family drama Lost in Space for a third and final season on Monday.

"From the beginning, we've always viewed this particular story of The Robinsons as a trilogy," executive producer/show-runner Zack Estrin said in a press release.

"A three part epic family adventure with a clear beginning, middle and end. It's also worth noting that, with what these characters go through just trying to survive each episode -- if anyone deserves to catch their breath before their next mission -- it's Will, Penny, Judy, Maureen, John, Don West, Dr. Smith... and The Robot. And, of course, Debbie the Chicken."

The show stars Toby Stephens, Molly Parker, Maxwell Jenkins, Mina Sundwall, Taylor Russell, Ignacio Serricchio and Parker Posey. It follows a group of Earth people on their way to colonize a new planet.

Lost in Space 3 is expected to premiere in 2021.