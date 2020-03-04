March 4 (UPI) -- New James Bond film No Time To Die starring Daniel Craig has been delayed until November, the official Twitter account for James Bond announced on Wednesday.

The action film will be released in the U.K. on Nov. 12 with worldwide releases to follow including the U.S. on Nov. 25.

No Time To Die, from director Cary Joji Fukunaga, was originally set to be released on April 3 in the U.K. and on April 8 in the U.S.

Craig will be appearing for the last time as Bond in the film. Lashana Lynch, Rami Malek, Lea Seydoux, Christoph Waltz, Ralph Fiennes, Ben Whishaw, Jeffrey Wright and Naomie Harris also star.

"MGM Universal and Bond producers, Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, announced today that after careful consideration and thorough evaluation of the global theatrical marketplace, the release of No Time To Die will be postponed until November 2020," the announcement said.

The announcement comes amid the spread of the coronavirus or COVID-19. Movie theaters across the globe have been closed down including in China, Italy and France.