John Boyega attends the premiere of "Pacific Rim Uprising" in Los Angeles in 2018. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

John Boyega and Rebel Wilson attend the British Academy Film Awards Party in London on February 2. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

John Boyega is developing a slate of non-English films for Netflix through his film and TV production company. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

March 10 (UPI) -- British-Nigerian actor John Boyega's UpperRoom Productions is developing a slate of non-English language films for Netflix.

"Africa has a rich history in storytelling and, for Netflix, this partnership with John and UpperRoom presents an opportunity to further our investment in the continent while bringing unique African stories to our members both in Africa and around the world," David Kosse, vice president of international film at Netflix, said in a statement Tuesday.

Boyega is known for his acting work in the Star Wars and Pacific Rim film franchises.

"I am thrilled to partner with Netflix to develop a slate of non-English language feature films focused on African stories and my team and I are excited to develop original material. We are proud to grow this arm of our business with a company that shares our vision," Boyega said about the Netflix deal.

Boyega will soon be seen in in filmmaker Steve McQueen's upcoming anthology series, Small Axe.

Black Panther's Letitia Wright will co-star in the six-part series, which tells five different stories set in London's West Indian community between the 1960s and 1980s.