Jan. 17 (UPI) -- The 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards are set to take place live on Sunday from Los Angeles.
The SAG Awards honors excellence in both film and television.
Bombshell leads the film categories with four nominations with The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel leading the television categories with four nominations.
How to watch
Time: Red carpet coverage will begin at 5:30 p.m. EDT and be live streamed on sagawards.org and through the websites for People, Entertainment Weekly and TNT. The ceremony will air live at 8 p.m. EDT.
Where: The Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles
Network: TNT and TBS
Online, live: TNT and TBS subscribers can live stream the event through the network's websites, mobile apps and connected device apps through Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Host: No host has been announced for the event
Presenters: Scarlett Johansson, Sterling K. Brown, Taika Waititi, Jason Bateman, Lili Reinhart, Roman Griffin Davis, Kaitlyn Dever, Lupita Nyong'o and Phoebe Waller-Burdige. Leonardo DiCaprio will be on hand to present the Life Achievement Award to Robert De Niro.
Top Nominees
Outstanding Performance By A Cast In A Motion Picture
Bombshell
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite
Outstanding Performance By A Male Actor In A Leading Role
Christian Bale in Ford v Ferrai
Leonardo DiCaprio in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Adam Driver in Marriage Story
Taron Egerton in Rocketman
Joaquin Phoenix in Joker
Outstanding By A Female Actor In A Leading Role
Cynthia Erivo in Harriet
Scarlett Johansson in Marriage Story
Lupita Nyong'o in Us
Charlize Theron in Bombshell
Renee Zellweger in Judy
Outstanding Performance By A Male Actor In A Supporting Role
Jamie Foxx in Just Mercy
Tom Hanks in A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Al Pacino in The Irishman
Joe Pesci in The Irishman
Brad Pitt in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Outstanding Performance By A Female Actor In A Supporting Role
Laura Dern in Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson in Jojo Rabbit
Nicole Kidman in Bombshell
Jennifer Lopez in Hustlers
Margot Robbie in Bombshell
Outstanding Performance By An Ensemble In A Drama Series
Big Little Lies
The Crown
Game of Thrones
The Handmaid's Tale
Stranger Things
Outstanding Performance By A Male Actor In A Drama Series
Sterling K. Brown in This Is Us
Steve Carell in The Morning Show
Billy Crudup in The Morning Show
Peter Dinklage in Game of Thrones
David Harbour in Stranger Things
Outstanding Performance By A Female Actor In A Drama Series
Jennifer Aniston in The Morning Show
Helena Bonham Carter in The Crown
Olivia Colman in The Crown
Jodie Comer in Killing Eve
Elisabeth Moss in The Handmaid's Tale
Outstanding Performance By An Ensemble In A Comedy Series
Barry
Fleabag
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Schitt's Creek
Outstanding Performance By A Male Actor In A Comedy Series
Alan Arkin in The Kominsky Method
Michael Douglas in The Kominsky Method
Bill Hader in Barry
Andrew Scott in Fleabag
Tony Shallhoub in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Outstanding Performance By A Female Actor In A Comedy Series
Christina Applegate in Dead to Me
Alex Borstein in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Rachel Brosnahan in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Catherine O'Hara in Schitt's Creek
Phoebe Waller-Bridge in Fleabag