Robert De Niro is set to receive the Life Achievement Award at the SAG Awards. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" star Rachel Brosnahan. The series has earned four SAG Award nominations. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

"Bombshell" star Charlize Theron. The film has earned four SAG Award nominations. File Photo by Serena Xu-Ning Carr/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 17 (UPI) -- The 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards are set to take place live on Sunday from Los Angeles.

The SAG Awards honors excellence in both film and television.

Bombshell leads the film categories with four nominations with The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel leading the television categories with four nominations.

How to watch

Time: Red carpet coverage will begin at 5:30 p.m. EDT and be live streamed on sagawards.org and through the websites for People, Entertainment Weekly and TNT. The ceremony will air live at 8 p.m. EDT.

Where: The Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles

Network: TNT and TBS

Online, live: TNT and TBS subscribers can live stream the event through the network's websites, mobile apps and connected device apps through Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.

Host: No host has been announced for the event

Presenters: Scarlett Johansson, Sterling K. Brown, Taika Waititi, Jason Bateman, Lili Reinhart, Roman Griffin Davis, Kaitlyn Dever, Lupita Nyong'o and Phoebe Waller-Burdige. Leonardo DiCaprio will be on hand to present the Life Achievement Award to Robert De Niro.

Top Nominees

Outstanding Performance By A Cast In A Motion Picture

Bombshell

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

Outstanding Performance By A Male Actor In A Leading Role

Christian Bale in Ford v Ferrai

Leonardo DiCaprio in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Adam Driver in Marriage Story

Taron Egerton in Rocketman

Joaquin Phoenix in Joker

Outstanding By A Female Actor In A Leading Role

Cynthia Erivo in Harriet

Scarlett Johansson in Marriage Story

Lupita Nyong'o in Us

Charlize Theron in Bombshell

Renee Zellweger in Judy

Outstanding Performance By A Male Actor In A Supporting Role

Jamie Foxx in Just Mercy

Tom Hanks in A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Al Pacino in The Irishman

Joe Pesci in The Irishman

Brad Pitt in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Outstanding Performance By A Female Actor In A Supporting Role

Laura Dern in Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson in Jojo Rabbit

Nicole Kidman in Bombshell

Jennifer Lopez in Hustlers

Margot Robbie in Bombshell

Outstanding Performance By An Ensemble In A Drama Series

Big Little Lies

The Crown

Game of Thrones

The Handmaid's Tale

Stranger Things

Outstanding Performance By A Male Actor In A Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown in This Is Us

Steve Carell in The Morning Show

Billy Crudup in The Morning Show

Peter Dinklage in Game of Thrones

David Harbour in Stranger Things

Outstanding Performance By A Female Actor In A Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston in The Morning Show

Helena Bonham Carter in The Crown

Olivia Colman in The Crown

Jodie Comer in Killing Eve

Elisabeth Moss in The Handmaid's Tale

Outstanding Performance By An Ensemble In A Comedy Series

Barry

Fleabag

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Schitt's Creek

Outstanding Performance By A Male Actor In A Comedy Series

Alan Arkin in The Kominsky Method

Michael Douglas in The Kominsky Method

Bill Hader in Barry

Andrew Scott in Fleabag

Tony Shallhoub in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Outstanding Performance By A Female Actor In A Comedy Series

Christina Applegate in Dead to Me

Alex Borstein in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Rachel Brosnahan in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Catherine O'Hara in Schitt's Creek

Phoebe Waller-Bridge in Fleabag