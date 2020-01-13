Jan. 13 (UPI) -- The crime drama Joker led the field with 11 nods when Oscar nominations were announced in Los Angeles Monday morning.
The Irishman, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and 1917 were each nominated for 10 awards, while Jojo Rabbit, Little Women, Marriage Story and Parasite are up for six prizes apiece.
Scarlett Johansson was nominated for two acting Oscars -- Best Actress for Marriage Story and Best Supporting Actress for Jojo Rabbit.
Issae Rae and John Cho read the names of the nominees.
Winners will be revealed during an ABC telecast on Feb. 9.
The network recently confirmed it would not be hiring a host for the event for the second year in a row.
The Oscars or Academy Awards honor excellence in cinema.
The nominees in the top categories are:
Best Picture
Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite
Best Director
Bong Joon Ho Parasite
Sam Mendes 1917
Todd Phillips Joker
Martin Scorsese The Irishman
Quentin Tarantino Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Best Actor
Antonio Banderas Pain & Glory
Leonardo DiCaprio Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Adam Driver Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix Joker
Jonathan Pryce The Two Popes
Best Actress
Cynthia Erivo Harriet
Scarlett Johansson Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan Little Women
Charlize Theron Bombshell
Renee Zellweger Judy
Best Supporting Actor
Tom Hanks A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins The Two Popes
Al Pacino The Irishman
Joe Pesci The Irishman
Brad Pitt Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Best Supporting Actress
Kathy Bates Richard Jewell
Laura Dern Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh Little Women
Margot Robbie Bombshell