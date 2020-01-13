Rain Phoenix and "Joker" star Joaquin Phoenix (R) attend the 25th annual Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica on Sunday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

"Marriage Story" and "Jojo Rabbit" actress Scarlett Johansson was nominated for two Oscars in different categories Monday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 13 (UPI) -- The crime drama Joker led the field with 11 nods when Oscar nominations were announced in Los Angeles Monday morning.

The Irishman, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and 1917 were each nominated for 10 awards, while Jojo Rabbit, Little Women, Marriage Story and Parasite are up for six prizes apiece.

Scarlett Johansson was nominated for two acting Oscars -- Best Actress for Marriage Story and Best Supporting Actress for Jojo Rabbit.

Issae Rae and John Cho read the names of the nominees.

Winners will be revealed during an ABC telecast on Feb. 9.

The network recently confirmed it would not be hiring a host for the event for the second year in a row.

The Oscars or Academy Awards honor excellence in cinema.

The nominees in the top categories are:

Best Picture

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

Best Director

Bong Joon Ho Parasite

Sam Mendes 1917

Todd Phillips Joker

Martin Scorsese The Irishman

Quentin Tarantino Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Actor

Antonio Banderas Pain & Glory

Leonardo DiCaprio Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Adam Driver Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix Joker

Jonathan Pryce The Two Popes

Best Actress

Cynthia Erivo Harriet

Scarlett Johansson Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan Little Women

Charlize Theron Bombshell

Renee Zellweger Judy

Best Supporting Actor

Tom Hanks A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins The Two Popes

Al Pacino The Irishman

Joe Pesci The Irishman

Brad Pitt Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Supporting Actress

Kathy Bates Richard Jewell

Laura Dern Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh Little Women

Margot Robbie Bombshell