Chanel Iman gives birth to daughter Cassie Snow

Dec. 18 (UPI) -- Model and actress Chanel Iman is a mom of two.

Iman, 29, took to Instagram Tuesday after welcoming her second daughter, Cassie Snow, with her husband NFL star Sterling Shepard.

Iman shared a family photo with Shepard, 16-month-old daughter Cali Clay and baby Cassie.

"Our Christmas gift came early," she captioned the post. "Cassie Snow Shepard 12-17-19."

Iman also posted a picture of herself with Cali and Cassie.

"This is Love @cassiesnowshepard @caliclayshepard," she wrote.

Models Ashley Graham and Lily Aldridge and actress Karrueche Tran were among those to congratulate Iman in the comments.

"Omg congratulations sweetest @chaneliman," Aldridge wrote.

"Congrats babe!!! So happy for you!!" Tran added.

Shepard, a wide receiver for the New York Giants, confirmed Cassie's birth in a post on his own account.

"Super proud of you Momma you're a phenomenal woman!" he told Iman. "Blessed to have you three beautiful ladies."

Iman had announced her pregnancy in August.

"Excited to announce we will be a family of four soon," she said at the time.

Iman is known for her modeling work with Victoria's Secret, Dolce & Gabbana and Ralph Lauren. She has appeared as an actress in the 2015 film Dope and the Crackle movie Mad Families.