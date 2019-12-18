Chanel Iman gives birth to daughter Cassie Snow

Dec. 18 (UPI) -- Model and actress Chanel Iman is a mom of two.
Iman, 29, took to Instagram Tuesday after welcoming her second daughter, Cassie Snow, with her husband NFL star Sterling Shepard.
Iman shared a family photo with Shepard, 16-month-old daughter Cali Clay and baby Cassie.
"Our Christmas gift came early," she captioned the post. "Cassie Snow Shepard 12-17-19."
Iman also posted a picture of herself with Cali and Cassie.
"This is Love @cassiesnowshepard @caliclayshepard," she wrote.
Models Ashley Graham and Lily Aldridge and actress Karrueche Tran were among those to congratulate Iman in the comments.
"Omg congratulations sweetest @chaneliman," Aldridge wrote.
"Congrats babe!!! So happy for you!!" Tran added.
Shepard, a wide receiver for the New York Giants, confirmed Cassie's birth in a post on his own account.
"Super proud of you Momma you're a phenomenal woman!" he told Iman. "Blessed to have you three beautiful ladies."
Iman had announced her pregnancy in August.
"Excited to announce we will be a family of four soon," she said at the time.
Iman is known for her modeling work with Victoria's Secret, Dolce & Gabbana and Ralph Lauren. She has appeared as an actress in the 2015 film Dope and the Crackle movie Mad Families.