Dec. 18 (UPI) -- Selena Gomez says Taylor Swift had an emotional reaction to her new music.

Gomez, 27, recalled in an interview with KISS FM UK how she played her songs "Lose You to Love Me" and "Look at Her Now" for Swift, her close friend and fellow singer.

Gomez said Swift and the singer's mom, Andrea Swift, started crying after seeing her music videos for the new songs.

"I'll never forget when I did play the video for 'Lose You to Love Me' and 'Look at Her Now' at her house with her parents. And it was one of the coolest experiences because I've been friends with her for over a decade and love her family as well," Gomez said.

"I was like, 'Do you wanna just maybe see the video?' She was like, 'Amazing! Of course,'" she added. "It was so hysterical. She started turning every single light off in the room. I was like, 'This is not that intense, Taylor!'"

Gomez explained how Swift and her family have supported her through the ups and downs of her life, which include a highly-publicized split from singer Justin Bieber and health issues.

"She played it and her and her mom just started crying, just tears and tears. All the sudden it stopped. It wasn't just about how great the song was, which is a lot coming from her, it was just that they had been on that journey with me, intimately," Gomez said.

"They were crying because of how proud they were for me stepping into a whole new era of my life, and it not involving the horrible things, the abuse, the emotional chaos," she added. "It felt like I had a huge sigh of relief."

Gomez released "Lose You to Love Me" and "Look at Her Now" in October. The songs appear on her forthcoming third studio album, Rare, scheduled for release Jan. 10.

Gomez reflected on her new music during an interview with On Air with Ryan Seacrest in October. She said she will always be "honest" in her songs and was somewhat shocked by people's response to her vulnerability.