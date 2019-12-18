Dec. 18 (UPI) -- Harry Styles is giving insight into his personal new album, Fine Line.

The 25-year-old singer responded on Wednesday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show to reports the album is about a breakup.

"I think I definitely write from personal experience. I think a lot of people do. I think if you want your songs to kind of be honest and connect with people, it's usually from writing honestly," Styles said.

"It's definitely about just what I was going through at the time, and that's both good and bad," he confirmed. "I think the thing with this album for me, while I was making it, the times when I was sad were probably some of the saddest times in my life. At the same time, the times when I was happy were some of the best times I've had in my life. It's both... it's a fine line."

Fans believe several songs on Fine Line are about Styles' ex-girlfriend, model Camille Rowe. Styles' song "Cherry" appears to feature a voicemail of Rowe speaking in French.

"When we listened back to the album, I asked her to add it in," Styles said in an interview with Zane Lowe in November. "I wanted ['Cherry'] to reflect how I felt then. I was not feeling great. It's all about being not great."

Styles and Rowe dated from July 2017 to July 2018.

Styles released Fine Line last week. He will promote the album on his Love tour of the U.K., Europe and North America in 2020.

On Ellen, Styles also discussed how he posed nude for a poster in the album notes. The photos were taken by British photographer Tim Walker.

"I've never really done a shoot like this," Styles said. "It was kind of one of those things where he's like, 'Okay, this shirt's not really working, so let's try it without the shirt.' And then it's like, 'Well, those trousers aren't really working, so let's try it without the trousers.'"