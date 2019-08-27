Aug. 27 (UPI) -- Celebrity couple Chanel Iman and Sterling Shepard are expecting their second child.

The 28-year-old model and 26-year-old NFL star announced the news in a post on Iman's Instagram account Monday.

Iman shared a photo of herself with Shepard and their 1-year-old daughter, Cali Clay. Iman showed off her baby bump in a white crop top.

"Excited to announce we will be a family of four soon," she captioned the post.

Singer Cassie, actress Gabrielle Union and models Chrissy Teigen, Jourdan Dunn, Ashley Graham and Lily Aldridge were among those to congratulate the couple in the comments.

"OOOOO GIRL GET READY FOR A RIDE!!! Love you both, congratulations!!!!!!!!" Teigen wrote.

"Awwww congratulations!!!!!!" Graham, who is expecting her first child with Justin Ervin, added.

Iman and Shepard, a wide receiver for the New York Giants, married in March 2018. The couple celebrated daughter Cali's first birthday at a party with family and friends Aug. 12.

"Happy Birthday to our first born @caliclayshepard," Iman captioned a family photo from the bash. "You are celebrated everyday."

"Thank you all for the birthday wishes and everyone who came to celebrate with us," she added alongside another picture of her baby girl.

Iman is known for her modeling work with Victoria's Secret, Dolce & Gabbana, Jean Paul Gaultier and Ralph Lauren. She also appeared as an actress in the 2015 film Dope and the Crackle movie Mad Families.