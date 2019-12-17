Hope Solo expecting twins after miscarriage

Dec. 17 (UPI) -- Hope Solo is going to be a mom of two.

The 38-year-old former soccer star announced on Monday's episode of beIN Sports Weekend Winners that she's expecting twins with her husband, retired NFL player Jerramy Stevens.

Solo said she's expecting fraternal twins, a son and a daughter.

"Yes, my husband and I get to practice equality from the very beginning, with one boy and one girl," she said. "Miniature soccer team on the way."

Solo re-tweeted a video of the moment, adding a baby emoji.

Solo had said in an interview with Elle in June that she experienced a miscarriage in 2018. She was pregnant with twins at the time, one of which was ectopic.

"The doctor said I was hours from dying," Solo said. "They ended up having to remove my fallopian tube."

Solo experienced her miscarriage amid her run for president of the United States Soccer Federation. She gave a speech at the election days after the ordeal.

"That speech took a lot," Solo said. "Even before all that, it would have taken courage."

Solo said she started in vitro fertilization after her miscarriage.

Solo was a goalkeeper for the U.S. women's soccer team from 2000 to 2016. She played for the team at the 2012 London Olympics and 2016 Rio Olympics.