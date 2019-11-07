Met Gala 2020 theme is 'About Time: Fashion and Duration'

Memorable Met Gala looks through the years

Singer Diana Ross arrives for the exhibit of "Jacqueline Kennedy: The White House Years," on April 23, 2001. File Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI | License Photo

Former first lady and then Senator, Hillary Clinton arrives for the exhibit of "Jacqueline Kennedy: The White House Years," on April 23, 2001. File Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI | License Photo

Singer David Bowie (L) and wife Iman arrive at the "Goddess: The Classical Mode" exhibition and gala on April 28, 2003. File Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI | License Photo

Model Naomi Campbell (L) and singer Victoria Beckham arrive at the "Goddess: The Classical Mode" exhibition and gala on April 28, 2003. File Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI | License Photo

Ross arrives at the "Goddess: The Classical Mode" exhibition and gala on April 28, 2003. File Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI | License Photo

Model Linda Evangelista arrives in Jean Paul Gaultier haute couture for the gala celebrating "Dangerous Liaisons: Fashion and Furniture in the 18th Century" on April 26, 2004. File Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI | License Photo

Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour arrives for the gala celebrating "Dangerous Liaisons: Fashion and Furniture in the 18th Century" on April 26, 2004. File Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI | License Photo

Model Amber Valletta arrives in a Maggie Norris Couture corset and John Galliano skirt for the gala celebrating "Dangerous Liaisons: Fashion and Furniture in the 18th Century" on April 26, 2004. File Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI | License Photo

Model Karolina Kurkova arrives for the gala celebrating "The House of Chanel" on May 2, 2005. File Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI | License Photo

Musician Marilyn Manson (L) and performer Dita Von Teese attend the gala celebrating "The House of Chanel" on May 2, 2005. File Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI | License Photo

Sean "P. Diddy" Combs attends the gala celebrating "The House of Chanel" on May 2, 2005. File Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI | License Photo

Sarah Jessica Parker of "Sex and the City" arrives in Alexander McQueen at the gala celebrating "AngloMania: Tradition and Transgression in British Fashion" on May 1, 2006. File Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI | License Photo

Models Valletta and Evangelista arrive at the gala celebrating "AngloMania: Tradition and Transgression in British Fashion" on May 1, 2006. File Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI | License Photo

Designer and actress Mary Kate Olsen arrives at the gala celebrating "Poiret: King of Fashion" on May 7, 2007. File Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI | License Photo

Kate Bosworth (L) of "Blue Crush" in Chanel and designer Karl Lagerfeld arrive at the gala celebrating "Superheroes: Fashion and Fantasy" on May 5, 2008. File Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI | License Photo

David (L) and Victoria Beckham arrive in Giorgio Armani at the gala celebrating "Superheroes: Fashion and Fantasy" on May 5, 2008. File Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI | License Photo

Model Molly Sims arrives in Dolce & Gabbana for the gala celebrating "The Model As Muse: Embodying Fashion" on May 4, 2009. File Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI | License Photo

Beckham arrives in Marc Jacobs for the gala celebrating "The Model As Muse: Embodying Fashion" on May 4, 2009. File Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI | License Photo

Leighton Meester of "Gossip Girl" arrives in Louis Vuitton for the gala celebrating "The Model As Muse: Embodying Fashion" on May 4, 2009. File Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI | License Photo

Designer Diane Von Furstenberg (R) wearing her own design and husband Barry Diller arrive for the gala celebrating "American Woman: Fashioning a National Identity" on May 3, 2010. File Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI | License Photo

Model Chrissy Teigen (R) and then boyfriend, singer John Legend, arrive for the gala celebrating "Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty" on May 2, 2011. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Orlando Bloom of "Lord of the Rings" and then wife, model Miranda Kerr in Marchesa arrive for the gala celebrating "Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty" on May 2, 2011. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Singer Beyoncé arrives in Givenchy Haute Couture by Riccardo Tisci for the gala celebrating "Schiaparelli and Prada: Impossible Conversations" on May 7, 2012. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Singer Madonna arrives in Givenchy by Riccardo Tisci for the gala celebrating "Punk: Chaos to Couture" on May 6, 2013. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

TV personality Kim Kardashian (L) in Riccardo Tisci for Givenchy and rapper Kanye West arrive for the gala celebrating "Punk: Chaos to Couture" on May 6, 2013. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Singer Miley Cyrus arrives in Marc Jacobs for the gala celebrating "Punk: Chaos to Couture" on May 6, 2013. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

License Photo Rapper Jay-Z in Givenchy and wife Beyoncé in Givenchy Haute Couture arrive on the red carpet at the Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "Charles James: Beyond Fashion" and the new Anna Wintour Costume Center on May 5, 2014. Beyoncé's sister Solange and Jay-Z fought in an elevator after the event. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI |

Blake Lively (L) of "Gossip Girl" and husband Ryan Reynolds of "Green Lantern," both in Gucci, arrive for the gala celebrating "Charles James: Beyond Fashion" on May 5, 2014. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Parker arrives in Oscar de la Renta for the gala celebrating "Charles James: Fashion" on May 5, 2014. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Singer Knowles arrives in Giles Deacon for the gala celebrating "Charles James: Beyond Fashion" on May 5, 2014. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Singer Rihanna arrives in Guo Pei for the gala celebrating "China: Through the Looking Glass" on May 4, 2015. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Singer and actress Lady Gaga arrives in Balenciaga for the gala celebrating "China: Through the Looking Glass" on May 4, 2015. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Singer Justin Bieber arrives in Balmain for the gala celebrating "China: Through the Looking Glass" on May 4, 2015. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Singer and actress Jennifer Lopez arrives in Atelier Versace for the gala celebrating "China: Through the Looking Glass" on May 4, 2015. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Parker arrives in H&M for the gala celebrating "China: Through the Looking Glass" on May 4, 2015. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Beyoncé (R) in Givenchy and Jay-Z arrives for the gala celebrating "China: Through the Looking Glass" on May 4, 2015. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Creative director-at-large of Vogue Grace Coddington arrives in Michael Kors for the gala celebrating "China: Through the Looking Glass" on May 4, 2015. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Singer Katy Perry arrives in Prada for the gala celebrating the opening of "Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology" on May 2, 2016. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Model Gigi Hadid (R) in Tommy Hilfiger and singer Zayn Malik arrive for the gala celebrating the opening of "Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology" on May 2, 2016. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Swift in Louis Vuitton arrives for the gala celebrating the opening of "Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology" on May 2, 2016. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

License Photo Emma Watson (L) of the "Harry Potter" series wears Calvin Klein Collection and Margot Robbie of "Suicide Squad" arrive for the gala celebrating the opening of "Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology" on May 2, 2016. Watson's dress was made from recycled plastic bottles. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI |

Priyanka Chopra of "Quantico" arrives on the red carpet in Ralph Lauren for the gala celebrating the opening of "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between" on May 1, 2017. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Perry arrives on the red carpet in Maison Margiela for the gala celebrating the opening of "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between" on May 1, 2017. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Model Cara Delevingne arrives on the red carpet in Chanel for the gala celebrating the opening of "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between" on May 1, 2017. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Rihanna arrives on the red carpet in Comme des Garçons for the gala celebrating the opening of "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between" on May 1, 2017. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Lively arrives on the red carpet in Atelier Versace for the gala celebrating the opening of "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between" on May 1, 2017. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Model Kendall Jenner arrives on the red carpet in La Perla for the gala celebrating the opening of "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between" on May 1, 2017. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Rapper Nicki Minaj arrives on the red carpet in custom H&M for the gala celebrating the opening of "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between" on May 1, 2017. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Rapper Cardi B (R) in Moschino and designer Jeremy Scott arrive on the red carpet for the gala celebrating "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination" on May 7, 2018. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Co-host Rihanna arrives on the red carpet in Margiela for the gala celebrating "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination" on May 7, 2018. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Singer Janelle Monae arrives on the red carpet in Marc Jacobs for the gala celebrating "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination" on May 7, 2018. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Perry arrives on the red carpet in Versace for the gala celebrating "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination" on May 7, 2018. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Olympic snowboarder Shaun White arrives on the red carpet for the gala celebrating "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination" on May 7, 2018. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Parker arrives on the red carpet in Dolce & Gabbana for the gala celebrating "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination" on May 7, 2018. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Zendaya of "The Greatest Showman" arrives on the red carpet in Versace for the gala celebrating "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination" on May 7, 2018. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Lena Waithe of "The Chi" arrives on the red carpet in Carolina Herrera for the gala celebrating "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination" on May 7, 2018. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo