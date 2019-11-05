Andew will star in Lin-Manuel Miranda's adaptation of the musical "Tick, Tick... Boom!" File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Vanessa Hudgens will star in Lin-Manuel Miranda's adaptation of the musical "Tick, Tick... Boom!" File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Alexandra Shipp will star in Lin-Manuel Miranda's adaptation of the musical "Tick, Tick... Boom!" File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Alexandra Shipp and Vanessa Hudgens have joined the cast of the Netflix film Tick, Tick... Boom!

The streaming service announced Monday on Twitter that Shipp, Hudgens and Robin de Jesus will star with Andrew Garfield in the upcoming adaptation.

Lin-Manuel Miranda is directing Tick, Tick... Boom!, based on the musical by Jonathan Larson (Rent), who died in 1996. The film will mark Miranda's directorial debut.

"Alexandra Shipp, Robin de Jesus, and Vanessa Hudgens join Andrew Garfield in the film adaptation of #ticktickBOOM directed by @Lin_Manuel," the post reads.

Miranda confirmed the news in a tweet Monday.

"Oh hi," he wrote. "Also I've been casting #TickTickBoom this whole time. These superstars are just the beginning. What a way to spend a daaaaaay..."

Tick, Tick... Boom! follows Jon, an aspiring composer living in New York City in 1990. Garfield will play the role, previously portrayed by Miranda in a 2014 stage production of the musical.

Steven Levenson is writing the project, which is being developed with the support of Larson's sister, Julie Larson. Miranda will produce the film with Brian Grazer, Ron Howard and Julie Oh.

Shipp is known for playing Storm in X-Men: Apocalypse, Deadpool 2 and Dark Phoenix. Hudgens portrayed Gabriella Montez in Disney Channel's High School Musical film series and has since starred in Grease: Live and Rent: Live.